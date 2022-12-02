Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

The Bicester Collection expands Unlock Her Future Prize to the Middle East

By Nikita Bameta
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 12:54:14 GMT+0000
The Bicester Collection expands Unlock Her Future Prize to the Middle East
It is a prize for first-time women entrepreneurs. The MENA edition of the prize will focus at enterprises that steer positive environmental, social and economic change.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Bicester Collection, an international retail firm, has announced the launch of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) edition of “Unlock Her Future Prize”. It is a prize for first-time women entrepreneurs that would facilitate them in setting up or developing their startups.


The Bicester Collection launched the initiative in 2021 as part of its DO GOOD platform. According to a report by Arab News, The MENA edition of the prize will focus on enterprises that drive positive environmental, social and economic change.


Chantal Khoueiry, chief culture officer, The Bicester Collection, said, “As an Arab woman, I believe I can speak for all when I say how committed we are to driving women’s empowerment and cultural progress. We recognise that if you have diverse voices, you can transcend anything. This is the essence of what we hope the Unlock Her Future Prize MENA edition 2023 will provide on behalf of Arab Women—the voice and support to build a progressive and sustainable future for people and the planet.”


As per the report, the applications with innovative ideas that have been operating for under five years, are invited to apply. They can file their applications between December 5 and January 31, 2023.


The applications will be reviewed by an international committee of experts and eight finalists will be shortlisted, who will be invited to pitch their ideas in Bicester Village, UK, to a panel of judges from the MENA region. Three winners will be announced on March 8, 2023, on International Women’s Day.


“The winners will each receive a financial grant of up to $100,000 plus human capital support from a fantastic assembly of global experts. They will also have access to an education and knowledge program with the prize’s regional academic partner, New York University Abu Dhabi," added Khoueiry.


The Bicester Collection is a group of 11 open-air shopping destinations across Europe and China.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

Banking on affordable beauty, this Ludhiana startup is pitching against cosmetics giants

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program announces its startup cohort for 2022

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 2, 2022)

Profitability along with growth is important for a successful edtech business : Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding

Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round