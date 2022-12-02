The Bicester Collection expands Unlock Her Future Prize to the Middle East

The Bicester Collection, an international retail firm, has announced the launch of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) edition of “Unlock Her Future Prize”. It is a prize for first-time women entrepreneurs that would facilitate them in setting up or developing their startups.





The Bicester Collection launched the initiative in 2021 as part of its DO GOOD platform. According to a report by Arab News, The MENA edition of the prize will focus on enterprises that drive positive environmental, social and economic change.





Chantal Khoueiry, chief culture officer, The Bicester Collection, said, “As an Arab woman, I believe I can speak for all when I say how committed we are to driving women’s empowerment and cultural progress. We recognise that if you have diverse voices, you can transcend anything. This is the essence of what we hope the Unlock Her Future Prize MENA edition 2023 will provide on behalf of Arab Women—the voice and support to build a progressive and sustainable future for people and the planet.”





As per the report, the applications with innovative ideas that have been operating for under five years, are invited to apply. They can file their applications between December 5 and January 31, 2023.





The applications will be reviewed by an international committee of experts and eight finalists will be shortlisted, who will be invited to pitch their ideas in Bicester Village, UK, to a panel of judges from the MENA region. Three winners will be announced on March 8, 2023, on International Women’s Day.





“The winners will each receive a financial grant of up to $100,000 plus human capital support from a fantastic assembly of global experts. They will also have access to an education and knowledge program with the prize’s regional academic partner, New York University Abu Dhabi," added Khoueiry.





The Bicester Collection is a group of 11 open-air shopping destinations across Europe and China.