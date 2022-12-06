UAE Space Agency signs MoU with Philippine Space Agency

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA).





The collaboration is a part of the UAE Space Agency's goals to accelerate the development of space technologies and sciences in the country and strengthen cooperation with international partners in space science, research, knowledge exchange, and peaceful exploration of outer space.





According to a press release, the MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate by Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Space Agency, and Joel Joseph S. Marciano Jr., Director General of the Philippine Space Agency, in the presence of representatives from both sides.

Further, the MoU aims to strengthen and develop areas of cooperation between the two agencies, in line with the relevant laws and regulations and the national policies in both countries.

Sustaining the agencies' contribution to environmental sustainability, the MoU also enables the exchange of space data to support various fields of common interest such as climate change, disaster management, emergency response, food security, and agriculture.





With this, the agencies involved will collectively participate in scientific missions aimed at space exploration and access to relevant data, and hold joint conferences, workshops, and knowledge-sharing activities on space science and technology applications.





Further, they will also partner to support space education, through student and graduate exchange programmes, added the release.





\"The UAE Space Agency is committed to constructive international partnerships with various agencies to exchange experiences, which reflects positively on the development of the space sector in the country, through developing qualified talents and human resources that can consolidate the sustainability of the sector,\" Salem Al Qubaisi said.





\"We are proud to partner with the UAE in creating joint opportunities for developing our domestic space ecosystem to achieve shared ambitions and goals,\" Joel Joseph Sacro Marciano Jr.