UAE's startup funding show 'The Falcons' to premiere in Dubai

UAE is developing its own 'Shark Tank' called 'The Falcons'. It will be a startup funding show offering on-the-spot investment for the top 30 startups by six angel investors, global tycoons and venture capitalists.

The show is being presented by NKN Media in partnership with Bengaluru-based media firm Horses Production Private Limited (HPPL).

The investors, also called 'falcons', will judge and evaluate pitches of startups based in the UAE and those wishing to expand in the UAE, as per a press release carried out by Zawya.

The shoot will commence in July 2023. The eligibility criteria for the 30 startups is a minimum business life of eight months and should demonstrate innovation, impact and investment potential. All nationalities are welcome to take part in the show.

The application for participation is available on the website of the show. Once the registration is filled out, the team will have to submit a pitch deck or a video explaining the business idea. The Falcons team will then review the submissions and shortlist the top 30 among them.

NKN Media was founded in 1999 and has a presence in the UAE, Bahrain, Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Canada. In India, it has partnered with media entities such as NDTV, Republic TV, Aaj Tak and India Today.





