Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

UAE's startup funding show 'The Falcons' to premiere in Dubai

The show is presented by Horses Production Private Limited (HPPL) in association with NKN Media.

Pooja Rajkumari403 Stories
UAE's startup funding show 'The Falcons' to premiere in Dubai

Tuesday April 18, 2023,

2 min Read

UAE is developing its own 'Shark Tank' called 'The Falcons'. It will be a startup funding show offering on-the-spot investment for the top 30 startups by six angel investors, global tycoons and venture capitalists.

The show is being presented by NKN Media in partnership with Bengaluru-based media firm Horses Production Private Limited (HPPL).

The investors, also called 'falcons', will judge and evaluate pitches of startups based in the UAE and those wishing to expand in the UAE, as per a press release carried out by Zawya.

The shoot will commence in July 2023. The eligibility criteria for the 30 startups is a minimum business life of eight months and should demonstrate innovation, impact and investment potential. All nationalities are welcome to take part in the show.

The application for participation is available on the website of the show. Once the registration is filled out, the team will have to submit a pitch deck or a video explaining the business idea. The Falcons team will then review the submissions and shortlist the top 30 among them.

NKN Media was founded in 1999 and has a presence in the UAE, Bahrain, Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Canada. In India, it has partnered with media entities such as NDTV, Republic TV, Aaj Tak and India Today.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

Fabindia appoints Rajeshwari Srinivasan as CEO

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook

10 Ways to Build a Strong Company Culture from the Ground Up

Flipkart’s B2B arm bets on new-age challenger brands for growth

[Morning Quote] The secret of getting ahead is getting started