Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

World Trade Board launches financial inclusion in trade roadmap to improve trade finance for MSMEs

The plan is developed out of contributions from industry bodies and international stakeholders.

Nikita Bameta311 Stories
World Trade Board launches financial inclusion in trade roadmap to improve trade finance for MSMEs

Friday March 31, 2023,

2 min Read

The World Trade Board has launched the financial inclusion in trade roadmap to improve the access to trade finances for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The plan is developed taking into consideration the contributions from industry bodies and international stakeholders.

This roadmap identifies five key areas, denoting that "coordinated action" on the same can lead to a significant impact.

These areas include a focus on increasing the adoption of digital infrastructure; supporting the adoption or alignment of legal/regulatory infrastructure; enhancing data infrastructure, gaining access to trade receivables-related data points to update traditional credit decisioning methods; supporting technical learning among financial institutions and MSMEs on aspects associated with legal, digital, and data infrastructure; and creating an infrastructure for encouraging investments in credible MSME trade finance assets.

The idea is to advance the pace of change through the provision of a holistic framework for public and private sector partnership, read a press statement shared by Zawya.

1032 people loved this story

Dr Azad Moopen and family increase stake in Aster DM Healthcare

World Trade Board is open to feedback on the roadmap. It will also look at possible partnerships with the industry for further implementation, said Michael Vrontamitis, Deputy Chair of the World Trade Board.

The roadmap can be found on the World Trade Symposium website. Feedback can be sent to [email protected]


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Exciting Visit to India

Fashion supply chain startup Fashinza gets $30M from Mars Growth Capital, Liquidity Group

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo in talks to raise $50M: Report

Another round of layoffs at Unacademy

Daily Capsule
Another round of layoffs at Unacademy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Italy Bans ChatGPT Temporarily, Investigates OpenAI's Data Practices

[Weekly funding roundup March 27-31] Venture funding crosses $1B this month

Akash expects to close FY23 with Rs 3,000 Cr revenue

Oyo parent company pre-files DRHP, slashes IPO to $400M-$600M: Report