Here are eight tech and enterprise startups part of CoWrks Foundry’s third accelerator cohort

CoWrks Foundry, the accelerator programme for early-stage startups in enterprise, urban, and social tech, announced the successful completion of its third cohort at an event held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.





Nruthya Madappa, Managing Partner, The CoWrks Foundry, said,





“Since the inception of The CoWrks Foundry in 2017, we have mentored and worked with 24 startups. Their journeys have been inspiring, and it’s a huge driving force for all of us at The CoWrks Foundry. We endeavour to offer world-class mentorship, international exposure, and assist with everything from initial seed capital to client acquisition to help them engineer advanced solutions to business challenges.”

According to CoWrks Foundry, 450 startups applied for its third cohort, of which 15 startups were shortlisted and eight were finalised.





These eight startups have received a seed capital of $50,000 and also provided with mentorship by industry experts. The accelerator programme that runs for about 24 weeks has seen startups achieving over 20x growth in their business.





Siddharth Menda (Founder of CoWrks) with the third cohort





The eight startups chosen in CoWrks Foundry’s third cohort were:

Instoried

Bengaluru-based Instoried, an AI-based deep tech content platform, helps brands predict the emotional impact their content has on the consumer. Founded by Sharmin Ali in 2018, the team has built a tool that helps brands strategise, execute, and deliver the right kind of content using predictive analysis to boost consumer engagement and also increase content productivity.

HappyLocate

Founded in 2017 by Ajay Tiwari and Sainadh Duvvuru in Bengaluru, HappyLocate has built an AI-based relocation management tool - Relosys, that helps corporates manage employee relocations by just uploading the basic details of their relocating employees. It also offers RTO services, housing assistance, laundry services, and more through its partner network that has its reach across India.

Yogya

Founded in 2019 by Sugam Malviya, and Agam Malviya, Yogya has built a talent capability enhancer. This acts as an assistant to corporate leaders to identify the skill gaps in their organisations, and empower them to close gaps faster, powered by AI. For employees, Yogya is a real-time performance support system that helps them in being more productive and future-proof.

Lockn Technologies

Hyderabad-based startup Lockn Technologies, founded in 2018 by Tharun Reddy and Krishna Teja, aims to transform the way people interact with the world around them. It helps companies build a world where the consumer can interact with every object in a secure way, by giving them a frictionless and personalised experience.

Botspace

BotSpace helps businesses build chatbots in five minutes without any training, coding, or bot deployment knowledge. Based out of CoWrks in Bengaluru, BotSpace was founded in 2017 by Bilal Chaglani and Mayur More. The startup currently works with both big and small businesses. Enterprises and agencies can use the BotSpace Creator Studio to deploy chatbots from a list of pre-built templates.





Refresh

Founded in 2014 by Sajan Abrol, Bengaluru-based Refresh uses waste fabric to make home furnishing through up cycling and recycling methods. The startup makes handmade rugs and furnishings by training and providing skills to the women communities across India.

Bhorzvan

Founded in 2017 by Nishant Kalbhor and Rohan Shravan, Bengaluru-based Bhorzvan is a powertrain designer and manufacturer for electric vehicles, starting from scooters to trucks. It has developed one of the highest power dense, yet highly efficient Motors and Controls for EVs, combined with an active liquid cooling battery pack that can deliver both high power, as well as, increased range with the same Lithium cells used by other manufacturers.

Huviair

Huviair is an enterprise drone technology startup founded in 2016 by Vikshut Mundkar and Arjun P Janananda. Bengaluru-based Huviair uses GIS and deep learning techniques to analyse on-site drone data to accurately monitor and measure the progress and deviations of projects in the real estate, infrastructure, and mining sectors.









