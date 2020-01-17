POCO dropped from Xiaomi India; will become independent brand

With this restructuring, POCO will run independently of Xiaomi with its own team and go to market strategy.

By Rashi Varshney
17th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Friday announced that it is spinning off POCO as a standalone brand. With this restructuring, POCO will run independently of Xiaomi with its own team and go-to-market strategy, the company said in a statement. 


Manu Jain, Managing Director and VP, Xiaomi India

Manu Jain, Managing Director and VP, Xiaomi India

Also Read

'I often sought inspiration from people like Ratan Tata and Shiv Khera' - Xiaomi's Manu Jain


POCO started as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in 2018 with a small team. Since then, the company launched only one phone, POCO F1 in the price category of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. In July last year, Xiaomi faced backlash by its fans over the price of its K2 series smartphones, for having prices above Rs 20,000. It cant be said that the spinning of POCO as a separate company, is a strategy to keep the 'affordable' tag on Xioami.


Commenting on the company structure, Manu Jain, Vice President and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said,


“What started as a sub-brand in POCO, has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin-off as an independent brand.”


It is worth noting that, the former Google Executive, Jai Mani, left Xiaomi in July last year, along with other core members under the sub-brand. Jai was the Lead Product Manager for POCO and was reportedly instrumental in launching the brand. While POCO is now an independent company, it is unclear how it would be structured.


Xiaomi has the largest smartphone shipments in India. As per the IDC data for Q3 2019 (July-September), Xiaomi India had 27.3 percent share in shipments volume, followed by Samsung (22.6 percent), Vivo (10.5 percent), Realme (3.1 percent), and Oppo (6.7 percent).


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Manu Jain reveals how Xiaomi became a top-selling brand in India with zero marketing spend in the first 3 years


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

FASTag: Govt relaxes norms for 65 high cash transaction toll plazas for 30 days

Press Trust of India

From the verge of shutting down, to earning Rs 2 crore in five days, how this first-time entrepreneur turned his business around

Sindhu MV

Reliance Jio becomes India's largest telecom network; posts 62.5 pc growth in profits

Sohini Mitter

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interaction with the co-founders of Accel India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan joins SAIF Partners

Tarush Bhalla

Reliance Jio becomes India's largest telecom network; posts 62.5 pc growth in profits

Sohini Mitter

Amazon to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] HR tech firm Phenom People raises $30M in Series C round led by WestBridge Capital

Vishal Krishna

We're doubling down on our investments in India for Amazon Prime Video: Jeff Bezos

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Ayurvedic brand AADAR raises $250K led by Sprout Venture Partners

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore