Automobile startup CarDekho offers second ESOP cash out for employees in FY20

Worth $3.5 million, this scheme has been floated by the startup for the second time this financial year. The first cash out saw CarDekho buying back ESOPs worth $2 million.

By Tarush Bhalla
11th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Jaipur-headquartered automobile classifieds startup CarDekho recently announced a secondary sale allowing eligible employees to cash out 50 percent of their vested options under Girnarsoft group’s ESOP Exercise.


According to the company, the cash out is estimated to be worth $3.5 million.


This is the second time that this scheme has been floated by the startup this financial year. The first ESOP cash out was announced in April 2019, in which CarDekho bought ESOPs worth $2 million.


CarDekho

CarDekho Co-founders Anurag Jain and Amit Jain

Also Read

[Funding alert] CarDekho raises $70M in Series D round led by Ping An Global Voyager Fund


In a statement, the startup said that the current discretionary ESOP cash out scheme is valid for both existing employees who have served two years and former employees who have served four years in the company and held vested options as of January 31, 2020.

 

Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, said,


“At CarDekho, we have always believed that our employees are our biggest asset and our most important investment. As technology is democratised its competitive advantages may diminish but it will be our employees who will continue to be our competitive advantage and key differentiating factor. Our success till date is a testimony of the great team we have built and this scheme is merely a way of thanking the employees for their significant contributions and dedication.”


Last December, CarDekho raised $70 million in a Series D round led by Ping An’s Global Voyager Fund, to strengthen its transactional business and expansion in Southeast Asia.


Sunley House Capital Management, a subsidiary of global private equity firm Advent International, also participated in the round along with existing investors Sequoia India and Hillhouse.


Operational in Indonesia with OTO.com, CarDekho entered the Philippines in November last year, by acquiring Carmudi Philippines.


Then, CarDekho claimed that it works actively with over 4,000 new auto dealerships and 3,000 used car dealers across India.


In addition, it also stated that it has collaborated with more than 10 financial institutions and 18 insurance companies across the country to facilitate used car financing and insurance to provide a seamless experience for both buyers and sellers.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Udaan makes its first investment, infuses $2M in Ahmedabad startup PetPooja

Tarush Bhalla

This menswear brand clocked Rs 2 Cr in just three years by creating custom suits for men

Sutrishna Ghosh

This Bengaluru startup can get you to office in time, and help you make friends along the way

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Co-living startup HooLiv raises undisclosed amount from Kolte-Patil Family Office

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Meet this 86-year-old grandma who raps
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Co-living startup HooLiv raises undisclosed amount from Kolte-Patil Family Office

Trisha Medhi

Uber forms Uber Money team to strengthen Indian fintech play

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Tea chain startup Chaayos raises $21.5M led by Think Investments

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Furniture rental startup Furlenco raises Rs 16 Cr from Dabur's family office

Sampath Putrevu

How an investor evaluates the technology of an AI startup

Rahul Agarwalla

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Classplus raises $2.5 M from Blume Ventures, Sequoia Surge

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore