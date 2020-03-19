Walmart India sees spike in sales, imposes quantity restrictions on hand sanitisers

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Walmart India on Wednesday said it has witnessed a spike in sales of items across categories such as personal care and hygiene as well as for few staples and processed foods.

By Press Trust of India
19th Mar 2020
The company, which operates in B2B (business-to-business) segment here, is in touch with its supplier partners to ensure adequate stocking at its 'Best Price' stores, Walmart India said in a statement.


Moreover, the company has also imposed quantity restrictions for purchase of certain sensitive categories like hand sanitisers, it said.


"The company has witnessed a spike in sales of items across categories such as personal care and hygiene as well as a few staples and processed food. Walmart India is constantly in touch with its supplier partners to ensure adequate stocking at our Best Price stores," a Walmart India spokesperson said in the statement.
Walmart
The company is also working towards identifying future bottlenecks, if they arise, to ensure that the supply chains remain intact.


Walmart has also implemented comprehensive measures for safety and hygiene of its staff as precautions against COVID-19 (coronavirus), the statement said.


Besides, Walmart is also maintaining "control over the number of members at its premises in order to maintain safe distance"


Walmart India owns and operates 28 'Best Price' wholesale stores and two fulfillment centers in India.


The Centre is also closely monitoring the prices of soaps, floor cleaners and thermal scanners because of surge in demand of these items amid growing coronavirus cases in the country, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.


Normally, the Consumer Affairs Ministry keeps track of prices of 22 essential commodities. Recently, the ministry included face masks and hand sanitisers under the Essential Commodities Act.


"We are monitoring prices of three more products — soap, floor and hand cleaners like Lizol and Dettol as well as thermal scanners whose demand has gone up because of coronavirus scare," Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Paswan told PTI.


The prices of these products will be monitored from 114 centres across the country.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

