How Elegance Enterprise is expanding new horizons and reshaping the real estate industry

Elegance Enterprises brings together a highly-robust association of entrepreneurial spirit with deep expertise of seasoned professionals across a broad spectrum of management disciplines and capabilities. With a unique approach and expert perspective, it helps define the structure, orchestrate, and allow sustained business outcomes. To make a difference in the way business is conducted, they ensure customised solutions aligned to the key business objectives.





As a premium residential and commercial real estate consulting service provider, Elegance Enterprises' expertise lies in analysing future potential and creating lasting, transformative solutions to help businesses reach their full potential.





“Elegance Enterprises aims to bridge the gap between the home buyer and the developer enabling the buyer to realise his/her dream of owning their ideal home,” said Mr. Ravikant, Founder of Elegance Enterprises.”





A mix of integrity and transparency

With seven years of experience and a large team of 70+ professionals, Elegance Enterprises strives towards maximising opportunities with unmatched depth and innovative real estate solutions to integrate expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of professionals, outperform the competition, and deliver best industry practices. The corporation has grown from strength to strength and has virtual offices in Dubai and Singapore and offices set up across India. Governed by the firm's core assurances to its partner, they have successfully associated with Prestige Group, Brigade Group, Godrej Properties, L & T Realty, Embassy Group, Reliaable Developers, Pionier Developers, Mahindra, Total Environment, Shriram Properties, Birla Estates, Shapoorji Pallonji, Vilas Javdeker, Kolte Patil, Bhartiya City, Sobha, Salarpuria, Puravankara, Sona Valliappa, SJR Prime Corp, LGCL, Mana Projects, Concorde, Lavasa, Rohan Builders, Hiranandani, Lodha Group and many other reputed associates.





By evaluating large portfolios, Elegance Enterprises helps clients achieve successful results by leveraging emerging technology, enhancing the value of their business, and producing forward-thinking insights. The real estate sector is mainly unstructured, however, Elegance Enterprises Real Estate Consulting practice is unchallenged towards absolute customer satisfaction. They have acquired the reputation by developing strong ties and mapping the right requirements to navigate the market’s complexities and help align strategy with business goals.

Intelligence, insights and technological proficiency

Elegance enterprises personify the spirit of leadership and are committed to a customer-centric approach to ensure that the clients get the best deal in the industry. By turning complex and critical issues of the real estate sector, Elegance Enterprises focuses on breaking new grounds with innovative, smart, technology-driven solutions and become the catalyst of chance for resilience, growth, and opportunities.





With its current presence in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Chennai, Elegance Enterprises is credible in their respective geographical areas and aims to expand operations in Delhi NCR & Ahmedabad by the end of the financial year 2020-2021. By adopting a more professional client-centric approach and redefining the conventional operations of the real estate industry, they empower the real estate ecosystem by leveraging the technology to maximize efficiency.

Going the extra mile

As a top-notch consultant and marketing partner in the real estate sector, Elegance Enterprises aims to revolutionize and redefine conventional operations of the real estate industry by adopting a more professional client-centric approach, while leveraging on technology including digital and offline marketing.





Ravikant, Founder of Elegance Enterprises, was always an ardent soul fuelled by the desire to fulfill the dream of every Indian to purchase a house. Holding 10+ years of experience and extracting the potential of the sustainable real estate market, Mr. Ravikant speaks of the vision for elegance Enterprises, and said, “We aim to be the game-changer with our disruptive innovation for utmost customer benefit and satisfaction in the Industry.”

Experience you can count on

With a 100 percent expansion plan in the coming five years, Elegance Enterprise aims to navigate complex challenges and redefine business aspirations anticipating 35 - 40 percent growth per year and 350+ manpower professionals committed to fulfilling needs and practicing a solution-driven outcome for every individual client. As a top-notch consultant and marketing partner in the real estate sector, Elegance Enterprises envisions “being the most influential and reliable realty advisor in the Country, delivering extreme customer satisfaction.”