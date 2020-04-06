FinMin officials, banks, FIs contribute Rs 430 Cr to PM-CARES Fund

Officials of finance ministry, banks, and other public sector financial entities have contributed Rs 430.63 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to help fight coronavirus.

By Press Trust of India
6th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Officials of finance ministry, banks, and other public sector financial entities under the administrative control of the ministry have contributed Rs 430.63 crore towards PM CARES Fund for providing assistance to those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.


The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was created on March 28, following the COVID-19 pandemic.


The dedicated national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to affected people, the finance ministry said in a statement.
covid19
Also Read

Coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new fund for COVID-19


The country's largest insurer, LIC, was the highest contributor to the fund with a contribution of Rs 105 crore, followed by the country's largest lender State Bank of India with Rs 100 crore, and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) with Rs 25 crore, it said.


General Insurance Corporation was at fourth position with a contribution of Rs 22.81 crore. The administrative department of banks and financial institutions have collected Rs 7 lakh.


Besides, officials of Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes have garnered Rs 23 crore for the fund, while Revenue Department officials have pooled in Rs 2 crore.


Similarly, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has collected Rs 15 lakh, while Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL), under the department, has contributed Rs 5.19 crore.


Public sector financial institutions have pledged both employees' contribution as well as corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and others.


Out of the Rs 430 crore, nearly half of it -- Rs 228.84 crore -- is estimated salary contribution to the fund.


Earlier last week, the Finance Ministry has released Rs 17,287 crore to states to enhance their financial resources during the COVID-19 crisis.


Of this amount, Rs 11,092 crore is towards State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) to all states.


An amount of Rs 6,195 crore has been released as 'Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant' to 14 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Bigbasket to hire 10,000 people for warehouses, delivery

Press Trust of India

COVID-19: Driver Seva Mobile App launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: EPFO to accept Aadhaar as birth proof online from subscribers

Press Trust of India

HCL Tech sets up COVID-19 control centre in Noida

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
So far so good – navigating in COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

HCL Tech sets up COVID-19 control centre in Noida

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Foodtech unicorn Zomato raises $5M from Pacific Horizon

Debolina Biswas

Square Yards launches digital platform for real estate transactions

Team YS

Coronavirus: EPFO to accept Aadhaar as birth proof online from subscribers

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Niti Aayog CEO asks NGOs for assistance in relief measures

Press Trust of India

COVID-19: Co-working segment hit by lockdown

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru