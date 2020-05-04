Coronavirus: Aarogya Setu launches Mitr for free online COVID-19 consultation

Aarogya Setu Mitr app partnered with Tata Bridgital Health, Connectsense Telehealth, StepOne, Swasth Foundation to offer free online coronavirus consultation.

By Debolina Biswas
4th May 2020
Location-based coronavirus tracking app, Aarogya Setu launched a new initiative called Mitr on Monday. The Public and Private Collaboration portal will be offering free online Covid-19 related consultation available to its users.


Additionally, Aarogya Setu Mitr will enable users to book doorstep lab tests at market rates and order medicines online. Currently, telemedicine services are available in English and Hindi.


Aarogya Setu
According to the website, the initiative has been facilitated by the offices of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the PM and NITI Aayog, with voluntary participation from organisations, industry coalitions, and startups who have helped create a platform for citizens of India to connect with some key services at home.


The key service provided are free teleconsultants for patients who may have COVID-19-like symptoms, along with ancillary services like home collection of samples for diagnostics and medicine delivery at home.


Besides providing the services of eSanjeevaniOPD, the National Teleconsultation Service of Health and Family Welface, the Aarogya Setu Mitr app has partnered with Tata Bridgital Health (healthcare initiative of the Tata Group), Tech Mahindra's Connectsense Telehealth, StepOne, and Swasth Foundation to offer the telemedicine service.


Thus, users will be available to book lab tests from 1mg, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis, SRL Diagnostics, and Thyrocare. 1mg, netmeds, PharmEasy and MedLife is available for online delivery of medicines.


aarogya setu mitr

Earlier in April, the Central Government launched the Aarogya Setu app. It is developed by the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with the aim to connect Indian citizens with essential health services.


The Aarogya Setu Mitr portal, developed by a committee involving departments and business leaders, is aimed at revamping the Aarogya Setu app and convert it into a one-stop solution provider during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It will be a separate site and will not be able to access individual data from the Aarogya Setu app.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

