No lockdown in Bengaluru, improving state's economy is equally important: Yediyurappa

The chief minister is set hold a meeting with ministers, MLAs and MPs of all parties from Bengaluru to discuss measures to control COVID-19.

By Press Trust of India
26th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

All efforts would be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday, asserting that improving economic situation of the state is also equally important.


BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister

B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister, Karnataka


Though the state capital was considered a model for the entire country in COVID-19 management and has seen a spike in cases during the last few days, the pandemic can be controlled if everyone cooperated, he said.


His remarks come a day after Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Bengaluru is still 'safe' compared to the COVID-19 situation in other cities and states and had ruled out a fresh lockdown for now, putting to rest speculations that it was planning such a move in view of spike in cases.


As of Thursday evening, a total of 1,791 COVID-19 cases, including 78 deaths and 505 discharges, had been reported in the city while the state's tally stood at 10,560 compared to just 3,408 cases as on June 1.


The state capital has the highest number of cases among the districts.


"There is no question of imposing lockdown for any reason. In some areas (with high case load) we have already implemented lockdown. There is no question of it being implemented in other places," Yediyurappa told reporters.


Improving the economic situation of the state was also equally important, he said ahead of his meeting with ministers, MLAs and MPs of all parties from Bengaluru to discuss measures to control COVID-19.


"I will discuss with all MLAs including those from opposition and ministers from Bengaluru and arrive at some decision. With their cooperation we will make all honest efforts to control the pandemic in Bengaluru," he added.


Earlier, there had been intense speculation after some ministers said the government may have to consider re-imposing the lockdown, eased in phases from the middle of last month, in view of continuing spike in new cases in the past several days.


Bengaluru was a "model" to the entire country in COVID-19 management, but in recent days cases have increased, Yediyurappa said, adding to control it cooperation from everyone was necessary.


"I have confidence that if everyone (MLAs) pays special attention in their respective assembly constituencies, COVID-19 can be controlled," he said.


Meanwhile, official sources said the Chief Minister has given Revenue Minister Ashoka the charge of overseeing the COVID-19 management in the city.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How QSR startup Wow! Momo innovated amidst the lockdown to survive the COVID-19 crisis

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Edtech platform BYJU'S raises new round from BOND

Trisha Medhi

Concerns over transactions on third party apps like GPay can be redressed: NPCI

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
This EV startup turns to face shields to get past coronavirus roadblock
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup] Startup investments rise to touch $65M

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus updates for June 26

Kanishk Singh

How QSR startup Wow! Momo innovated amidst the lockdown to survive the COVID-19 crisis

Rashi Varshney

IOC launches battery swapping facility for quick recharge of EVs

Press Trust of India

How AB InBev is powering sustainability and development among India’s rural communities

Team YS

Despite Covid-19 challenges, fintech founders confident of emerging stronger

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online