[Funding alert] Real-estate investment tech startup Strata raises Rs 140 crore

By Trisha Medhi|2nd Sep 2020
Strata is using the funding to jointly buy three pre-leased warehouses, which will collectively compute for 0.7 million sq ft of warehousing space.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based Strata raised Rs 140 crore from investors to acquire three pre-leased warehouses amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The consortium of assets collectively computed for a total of 0.7 million sq ft of warehousing space.


The Strata Avigna Warehousing I & II — situated in Hosur — received 100 percent commitment from investors within just 42 days of its launch, while the pharma warehousing asset in Bengaluru was closed within just seven days.


In a statement, the startup claimed that the assets are expected to offer investors an average rental yield anywhere between 9.5 and 10 percent Y-o-Y.


Strata

Founders of Strata - Priyanka and Sudarshan

ALSO READ

Also Read

AskSarkar: how this Made in India app by Bengaluru-based CoRover is disrupting the AI chatbot segment in India


Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder of Strata, said,


“We have successfully raised funds for our investment opportunities even in such challenging times, which clearly reflects the pent-up demand and high resilience of the sector and the confidence of our investors in our business model. With global supply chains diversifying away from China to India, greater penetration of ecommerce, faster shift to 3PL, and companies eyeing higher inventory levels, we foresee an approximate 30 percent growth in warehousing facilities in the coming years.”


The latest asset listing witnessed participation from a diversified set of more than 500 investors across HNIs, family offices, top management from Fortune 500 companies, retail, and institutional, among others. Besides, the assets also secured traction from the NRI community and from investors across Tier-II towns.


“We are very excited about our association with Strata. Our consortium brings the best of both the worlds — an unexplored investment opportunity in warehousing backed by a robust technology platform that presents a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity,” added Abhijit Verma, CEO, Avigna Space Industrial & Logistics Park.


Founded by Sudarshan Lodha and Priyanka Rathore in May 2019, real-estate investment tech startup Strata allows investors to own and sell fractions of pre-leased, grade-A commercial properties such as office spaces, warehouses, etc.


It is backed by marquee investors SAIF Partners, Mayfield Ventures, and PropStack.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this ecommerce startup is taking Pune’s famous Bohri Ali lane online

Sindhu Kashyaap

India bans PUBG Mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps; full list here

Sohini Mitter

This bootstrapped online marketplace is helping artisans sell their products under their own brand name

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Unacademy raises $150M led by SoftBank at $1.45B valuation

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
The techie behind Facebook's app monetisation; VC appetite for India continues
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart Wholesale launches operations in 3 cities, to expand to 20 more cities by year-end

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Unacademy raises $150M led by SoftBank at $1.45B valuation

Thimmaya Poojary

Mapmygenome launches COVID-19 sample collection kit CoviSafe for safe testing

Shreya Ganguly

India bans PUBG Mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps; full list here

Sohini Mitter

Why Cisco LaunchPad’s Cohort 7 could be the gateway to your next phase of growth

Apoorva Puranik

EV Motors India, Hero Electric partner to push e-vehicles for last-mile delivery ops

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

05

Sep

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details