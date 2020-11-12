Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship

Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship

Join GAME during the Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020 to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship in India

By Jerlin Justus|12th Nov 2020
Everything begins with an idea; but it's just an idea until you turn it into a reality. It's with this view that the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) started in 2008. GEW is the world’s largest celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch startups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and further human welfare.


Every year, countries around the globe come together to celebrate GEW for a week in November to inspire people through activities, competitions, network gatherings and introduce them to new possibilities and exciting opportunities.


This year, the celebration will take place from November 16-22, 2020 in around 180 countries with four distinct themes: Education, Ecosystems, Inclusion and Policy.

GAME charts the path forward for entrepreneurs

In India, the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) is joining in the celebration. GAME is an alliance of organisations committed to creating an entrepreneurial movement in India that results in 10 million new entrepreneurs, half of them being women, who will create 50 million livelihoods by 2030.


In line with their objective of creating a thriving environment for mass entrepreneurship in India, they are highlighting powerful voices that promote, encourage and support the development of entrepreneurs.

A plethora of insightful sessions

On Day 1 (November 16), hear from local entrepreneurs, financial institutions, Invest Punjab, EDOs and corporates who will delve on the launch of the Right to Business Act (RBA).


In partnership with YourStory and Network Capital, GAME will also launch the Podcast version of the video series 'The Road Less Travelled' which will feature conversations with contemporary entrepreneurs and their stories of overcoming the odds.


Day 2-4 (November 17-19) will host live keynotes, stakeholder roundtables, panel discussions and policy workshops. Catch renowned speakers from GAME, various startups, government officials and policy providers who will focus on topics like business growth for SMEs through digital, on November 17th, the ease of doing business for home-based food entrepreneurs on November 18th, and building entrepreneurial resilience in the post-COVID world on November 19th.


Join Day 2 live session | Join Day 3 live session | Join Day 4 live session


On Day 5 (November 20), the keynotes and panels will feature educational experts and entrepreneurs who will share their valuable insights on operationalising the entrepreneurial mindset in the Indian education system.


On the final day (November 21), there will be a host of interesting panel discussions and real-time activities to understand the current entrepreneurship ecosystem and come up with ideas that would help shape the ecosystem in the future.


Join in the discussion as Global Entrepreneurship Network celebrates 12 years of helping millions of people unleash their ideas to start and scale new businesses!

