IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal, Tejas Virtual Intelligence tool at NICSI event

IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch virtual intelligence tool Tejas and 'Work from Anywhere' portal at an event on Thursday, according to an official release.





The National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI), a public sector enterprise under the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will celebrate 25 years of its establishment on Thursday at an event.





The minister will be the chief guest at the event, which will also be attended by senior IT ministry officials and industry leaders.

"Minister will launch Tejas, a virtual intelligence tool that extracts critical information from data to make its meaningful information for policy decisions and improving efficiency in government services and citizen delivery," the release said.

It will also launch 'e-Auction India' to cater to electronic forward and reverse auction requirements of the government organisations serving online 24x7, it added.





Prasad would also launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal, a virtual environment that enables employees to "access routine applications like e-office, calendar, mail, and other departmental applications and communicate across through VC ensuring safety during this pandemic with social distancing and work assurance from anywhere," the release stated.

NIC products portfolio for international offering would also be unveiled.





The event will be webcast live on NIC social media platforms.





Core services of NICSI include IT consultancy, centre of excellence for data analytics, productisation and international promotion, cloud services, and ICT product installations, among others.





"Some of its key offerings extends to eOffice, eTransport, eHospital, ePrisons, eCourts," the release added.





In another development, on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rolled out its digital voter identity cards e-EPIC on January 25. According to the official statement, users will be able to download the digital version of the elector photo identity cards on their mobile phone or in a self-printable form on the computer from the Voter Helpline mobile app or the official website.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, launched the digital initiative by presenting five new voters with their new digital identity cards.

“While only newly enrolled electors with a unique mobile number during SSR 2021 can download e-EPIC from 25th January to 31st January 2021 – this facility will be extended to all other electors from 1st February 2021 onwards,” the official statement stated.





