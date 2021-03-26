Need policy, financial support for Indian farm sector to make use of full potential of AI: NASSCOM

By Press Trust of India|26th Mar 2021
NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said like The Netherlands, India can also utilise the potential of AI technologies in the agriculture sector.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

IT industry body NASSCOM said a policy and financial support is necessary for India to realise the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the agriculture sector, which still faces many challenges.

AI has the potential to play a key role in relieving the sector from most of its stressful input conditions, catalysing a shift towards data-driven farming, it said.

Several AI-led use cases, including precision agriculture and farm management, agricultural robots, automated weeding, crop quality and readiness identification, pest prediction and prevention, livestock monitoring and management, crop yield estimation, etc., can solve improving farm productivity and empower farmers in improving operational efficiency through unified supply chains and intelligent farm operations, it added.


At the unveiling of the report 'Leveraging AI to maximise India's farm output' in association with Ernst & Young (EY), NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said like The Netherlands, India can also utilise the potential of AI in the agriculture sector.

Nasscom

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh

ALSO READ

Government can take steps like tax exemption for startups until they come out of this crisis: NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh
"The Netherlands is a stellar example of effective AI adoption in agriculture. With just a small arable land, the country has become the world's second-largest exporter of agricultural products by value, leveraging technology and AI," Ghosh said in a statement.

For India to realise the full potential of AI, a coalition of government, industries, and startups in providing necessary infrastructure and policy support, enabling AI innovation across sectors, and mentoring and providing financial support to startups are imperative, Ghosh added.

Citing a survey conducted to gauge where agri enterprises are in the AI journey, NASSCOM said findings showed that with Trust in AI as the key lynchpin, revenue growth, innovation, and farmer/end-customer experience are priority areas.

Additionally, companies are looking at a dedicated AI strategy and budget as a key imperative to scale AI initiatives enterprise-wide post-COVID-19, it said.


At present, several AI-led startups are developing innovative AI-led solutions, targeting specific challenges in the value chain. Precision farming, crop disease management, and produce sorting and grading are top focus areas for startups.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Supreme Court stands by Tata Sons decision to remove Cyrus Mistry in 2016

Khatabook acquires SaaS startup Biz Analyst in deal valued at $10 million

[Funding alert] DotPe secures $27.5M in Series A from PayU, Info Edge Ventures, Google

[Funding alert] Digital financing startup Drip Capital gets $40M warehouse credit line from US bank

Daily Capsule
The future of work is at home as employees record higher productivity
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Supreme Court stands by Tata Sons decision to remove Cyrus Mistry in 2016

Geographical expansion of new digital users in smaller locations, rural India: Google report

This agetech startup from India wants to be synonymous with ‘khyaal’ or holistic care for the elderly

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 26, 2021)

[Funding alert] Digital financing startup Drip Capital gets $40M warehouse credit line from US bank

[Funding alert] DotPe secures $27.5M in Series A from PayU, Info Edge Ventures, Google