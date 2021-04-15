Weekend curfew in Delhi, malls, gyms and spas to be closed: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gyms, spas, and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 infections in the city.

There will be no in-house dining in restaurants and cinema halls will be allowed to operate with only 30 percent capacity, the chief minister said at an online press conference a day after the city recorded the biggest single-day jump 17,282 new COVID-19 cases.

CM Kejrwal said essential services and weddings will not be affected during the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings.





The chief minister also said there was no shortage of hospital beds and over 5,000 beds were still available for COVID-19 patients. Efforts to increase beds on a large scale will also be made, he assured.

Representational image (Source: Freepik)

ALSO READ Government not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave

Restaurants in the national capital will be allowed to do home deliveries, CM Kejriwal announced, adding that only one weekly market in a zone will be allowed to open per day and steps will be taken to control crowds in those permitted to function.





COVID-19 cases, he said, are rising every day in Delhi and the restrictions were needed to check the spread of the virus.

The government will also ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, he said, noting that many people were still not following the mask mandate.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded the biggest single-day jump in its COVID-19 tally with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died.





Amid a massive surge in cases, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order to ramp up the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, and attach banquet halls and hotels to these facilities.





With a sharp rise in deaths due to the latest surge in COVID-19, crematoriums and burial grounds in the city are struggling to manage resources.





According to official figure on confirmed and suspected cases, the virus has killed 513 people in Delhi in the first 14 days of April, while it had claimed 117 lives in the entire month of March and 57 in February.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)