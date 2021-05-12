“Doctors-Overseas” by Superpro.ai is providing free video consultations to COVID-19 patients

Doctors-Overseas, a pandemic tele-support helpline from doctors all across the world, was launched on May 2 to provide free video consultations to all COVID-19 patients.

The initiative, led by Arihant Kochhar, a software engineer at Microsoft, is supported 100 percent free of charge by Superpro.ai, a Bengaluru-based automated video workflows platform.

Patients can visit the page here and can choose any of the listed doctors. After clicking on the “Book a Call” option, they are presented with the calendar of that doctor. Patients can then pick a date and choose a slot that works for them. They can also add any query as part of the message while booking the appointment.

The doctor and patient both get the notification on email and WhatsApp with the date, time, and a link to the call, which will take place over Superpro.ai itself, and works on all major devices and browsers.

Gaurav Tripathi, Founder and CEO Superpro.ai

“The best part is nobody has to download any app or plugin in the entire process. It is very much like how people are able to book their slots for vaccination now on their own,” said Gaurav Tripathi, Founder and CEO, Superpro.ai.

“In a week, 20+ doctors have joined, 20 more are joining today, and a lot more have already expressed their interest to support,” he added

He claimed that more than 6,000 people have engaged with the page, with over 100 patients having benefited already.

“There are family members of patients sharing details about them to see if they need to be concerned over oxygen level or fever or fatigue. There are patients who are stuck at home and unable to get in touch with a doctor. They are able to get counselling on how they should take care of themselves,” Gaurav said.

Dr Preeti Sharma, one of the doctors, added, “We are a growing team of international physicians brought together by the sheer helpless nature of this situation. Our goal is to provide free and efficient access to a triage line to people and assist the overburdened and stretched health care system in India... I am happy to express that more physicians will be joining us very soon so we can reach more people. I am very grateful to Arihant Kochhar (my brother) who connected us to Superpro.ai to provide us with a working platform to reach far and wide in a systematic manner,” she stated.