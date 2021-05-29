[Jobs Roundup] Work at Bengaluru-based Mark Cuban-backed crypto startup Polygon with these openings

Bengaluru-based blockchain technology company Polygon recently raised an undisclosed funding amount from US-based tech billionaire and serial startup investor Mark Cuban.

The owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and one of the main ‘shark’ investors on the American reality TV show Shark Tank, Cuban is one of the prominent backers of cryptocurrencies, especially Ethereum and Dogecoin. He has invested in over 10 blockchain startups.

Cuban's net worth is around $4.4 billion (as per Forbes), and he has invested in over 100 companies.

Formerly called Matic Network, Polygon was founded in 2017 by three Indian software engineers — Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun, with Serbia's Mihalio Bjelic later coming on board as the co-founder.

On Mark Cuban Companies' website, the startup is described as —

“Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium etc and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence.”

Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption, with over 250 decentralised applications, 76 million transactions, and 7,90,000 unique users.

With the entry of Mark Cuban, the firm, which has entities in Europe, the Middle East, and Singapore, is now looking to gain more presence in the US.

Polygon is also hiring in India. If you'd like to work for this Mark Cuban-backed crypto startup, these job openings may be for you:

Blockchain Recruiter

Experience required: 2-3 years

This role requires experience in blockchain recruitment, supporting HR functions, and sales and business development hiring.

In this role, the recruiter will assist in talent acquisition and recruitment processes, fulfil non-technical hiring requirements across India and other countries, work on handling and managing company assets from joining of employees to exit, managing job postings, and more.

For more information, click here.

QA Engineer

Experience required: 2-4 years

The QA engineer at Polygon will design and create test conditions and scripts to address business and technical use cases, handle automation framework design and implementation, and use existing tools and techniques to execute test cases and build/script new tools for performing testing/validation function.

The role also involves participating in troubleshooting and triaging of issues with different teams to drive towards root cause identification and resolution.

For more information, click here.

Site Reliability Engineer

Experience required: 2+ years

This role is meant for candidates who have experience in designing and deploying application monitors and alarms, maximising application uptime, as well as have exposure to public clouds such as GCP or AWS.

It involves software deployment support in staging and production environments, an understanding of load balancing technologies, reporting system and support status to stakeholders, maintaining smooth communication, and more.

For more information, click here.

Golang Developer

Experience required: 3-10 years

Polygon is looking for an experienced Golang Developer to help develop and support its scaling platform for Ethereum. This role requires experience with blockchain, security protocols, Go programming language, paradigms, constructs and idioms, knowledge of common Goroutine and channel patterns, and more.

The candidate is also expected to have strong knowledge of distributed systems architecture and package management tools such as Glide.

For more information, click here.

Blockchain Developer

Experience required: 1+ years

For this role, the startup is looking for a blockchain developer to help develop and support its scaling platform for Ethereum. Responsibilities include designing and implementing blockchain technology including services, libraries, algorithms using Solidity, Javascript as well as writing reusable, testable, and efficient code.

For more information, click here.