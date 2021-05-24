Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 24, 2021)
Edtech startup upGrad acquires Impartus, commits Rs 150 Cr for growth
Mumbai-based edtech startup upGrad has acquired Impartus, a video-enabled learning solutions provider. As part of the deal, upGrad has committed over Rs 150 crore for the buyout and to invest in Impartus’ growth. The institutional investor to partner with Impartus for the deal was Kaizenvest.
With this acquisition, upGrad, which predominantly focuses on working professionals, will now be able to strengthen its presence among HigherEd institutions & learners, which is a Rs 560 billion market, as stated in a company statement.
Indian tech cos join hands to make open source-based oxygen concentrators; to be priced at around Rs 40k
A group of small and medium Indian technology companies and a defence PSU have joined hands to manufacture oxygen concentrators based on an open-source design project Marut, initiated by robotic and automation startup Technido to meet the immediate need of patients and reduce dependency on imports.
Fintech platform FlexiLoans partners with Vivriti Capital to disburse loans to MSMEs worth Rs 300Cr
Fintech lender FlexiLoans.com has partnered with financial services company Vivriti Capital to provide working capital financing to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by disbursing loans worth Rs 300 crore.
The MSMEs will be able to apply for these loans online and will also receive in-principal approval within 24- 48 hours digitally without any manual intervention.