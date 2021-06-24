[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work for edtech startup Teachmint

In May this year, Bengaluru-based online teaching platform ﻿Teachmint﻿ raised $16.5 million (around Rs 120 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Learn Capital, with participation from CM Ventures and existing investors Lightspeed and Better Capital.

According to a statement by Teachmint, this is the first major lead investment in India by Learn Capital, the first-ever and leading global edtech VC with early investments in Coursera, Udemy, Brainly, and 50+ global category leaders.

Launched in early 2020 while the coronavirus-led lockdown was unfolding in India, Teachmint is the brainchild of Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar - alumni of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi with executive experience at ﻿Oyo﻿, McKinsey, ﻿Swiggy﻿ and ﻿Roposo﻿.

Teachmint team

In a bid to eliminate the troubles faced by tutors as they shift online, and to help them get rid of several fragmented and complex digital tools, Bengaluru-based edtech startup Teachmint came up with a SaaS platform in the form of an all-in-one free live tutoring solution, a mobile-first video-first app that empowers teachers to seamlessly digitise their tutoring business.

In less than 10 months since inception, it had over 9 lakh teacher registrations. Currently the platform serves over one million teachers and covers users in 1500+ cities and towns from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The latest fund will be used by Teachmint to hire top talent, and for R&D, strategic acquisitions, and further market expansion.

Product Manager

Experience required: 3+ years

Location: Bengaluru

In this role, the Product Manager will collaborate with the engineering and operations teams to improve effectiveness and scale Teachmint’s fast-growing platform. Will be instrumental in developing strategy and iteratively develop new solutions with the engineering team for different products.

Will own and shape the complete product roadmap for upcoming solutions, building new product features, tools, and analytical systems. Get involved with industry meet-ups and associations to stay on top of new trends and best practices. For more information, click here

Sr Product Manager - Growth

Experience required: 7+ years

Location: Bengaluru

In this role, the Sr Product Manager will focus on increasing usability and engagement of users on the product. Focus on numbers and come up with quick growth hacks.The Sr Product Manager will engage with the users on a regular basis to understand their needs and problems. Analyze the user database and come up with insights about the product to develop new solutions with the engineering team.

The role is looking for someone who has previously built products and taken them to a scale of one million DAU at least. Come up with innovative growth hacks and small experiments which had great insights. Believes in a data driven approach, come up with North Star metrics and make decisions based on data. For more information, click here

Technical Lead - Web

Experience required: 9+ years

Location: Bengaluru

As an Engineering Leader, the role would involve designing systems that will serve as the foundation of complex product distribution. He/She will be leading and strengthening a team of engineers who will be responsible for scaling, re-usability, code modularity, and navigating a complex and dynamic industry. The role needs Engineering Leaders who are excited about creating and delivering exceptional experiences in the on-demand space. For more information, click here

SEO Specialist

Experience required: 3+ years

Location: Bengaluru

In this role, the SEO Specialist will develop and execute successful SEO strategies to ensure that content is search-engine friendly and optimised to increase our company’s profitability and coordinate SEO efforts, including on-page and off-page optimization and keyword expansion research to review technical SEO issues and recommend fixes.

The SEO specialist will optimise website content, landing pages and paid search copy. Will also collect data and report on traffic, rankings and other SEO aspects and conduct keyword research to guide content teams. For more information, click here

Director of Engineering

Experience required: 12+ years

Location: Bengaluru

In this role, the Director of Engineering will work along with the co-founders to articulate a clear technology vision aligned with the business needs. Will own the complete agile life cycle of all products by managing the design, engineering, testing and release. Work and collaborate closely with internal and external stakeholders in the organization to ensure that the product will delight the customers.

Demonstrated ability in problem-solving and technical innovation along with passion for learning new things will ensure higher success rate in this role. For more information, click here

Lead TA

Experience required: 7+ years

Location: Bengaluru

This role requires a competent talent acquisition professional with proven expertise in implementing recruitment policies, guidelines, processes throughout the organization to ensure recruitment outcomes are aligned with the business needs. In this role, the candidate will be responsible for end-to-end recruitment for the product, design, and other tech requirements, and will be closely associated with hiring managers to understand their hiring needs and the criticality of each requirement.

The talent acquisition lead will also understand the needs and requirements of every role and know-how to programmatically close positions and build and maintain the network of potential candidates through proactive market research. For more information, click here

