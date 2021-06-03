Never before has there been such a heightened demand for PPE products as now. COVID-19 numbers may be falling across India, but the demand for PPE gear – masks, face shields, sanitisers, and others – continues unabated. And it’s likely to stay so in the new normal.

Amid the increased demand, New York and New Delhi-based GlobalPPEMart is looking to connect global buyers and sellers of PPE products and medical equipment.

Harjiv Singh, Director at GlobalPPEMart [Image Credit: GlobalPPEMart]

Founded in 2020 by Harjiv Singh amid the pandemic, GlobalPPEMart is a global B2B online marketplace for PPE products and aims to bridge the gap between manufacturers and buyers.

Speaking to YourStory, Harjiv, Director at GlobalPPEMart, says, “We wanted to connect global PPE manufacturers to global buyers. We are essentially a B2B marketplace solving the problem of PPE equipment buyers and manufacturers finding each other. We are trying to build the platform to not only cater to COVID-19 pandemic needs but also be ready for any future pandemic situations.”

The demand for PPE products

Harjiv says subscription-model-based GlobalPPEMart will help develop a wide inventory of protective gear and medical products, and enable buyers to connect with suppliers.

The seed-funded startup is currently setting up the platform and onboarding sellers. It has onboarded 43 sellers offering 65 product categories, across 16 cities, including Allahabad, Noida, Jabalpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Meerut, Panipat, Ambala, Tirupur, Sonipat, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Vapi, Gurugram, and Surat. Onboarded sellers include Access Bio, Crea, American PAPR LLC among others.

While the founder declined to share details about the initial investment, he revealed that the startup had raised $100,000 in a seed funding round from undisclosed investors.

PPE products such as surgical masks, gloves, disposable gowns, COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests, sanitisers, etc are listed on the platform. The platform is targeting hospitals, government bodies, and charity institutions among others for bulk purchase of PPE gears and medical equipment.

“We are currently working to build the seller-and-buyer network on our platform. We currently have more than 100 registered manufacturers and sellers,” he adds.

GlobalPPEMart charges a transaction fee and also operates on a subscription-based model for manufacturers or sellers, for connecting them with buyers.

Speaking about future plans, the director explained GlobalPPEMart is also looking to help mid and small-sized PPE manufacturers or sellers in India to achieve required certifications to export their products and scale up the business.