Converge by Walmart Global Tech India promises a cart-full of retail tech insights and inspiration

Technology is rewriting operating models across every sector of the economy, but nowhere will its impact be more keenly felt than in retail. As the retail ecosystem creates incredible opportunities for further innovation, Converge — Walmart Global Tech India’s upcoming flagship event — will help decode what’s next in tech and talent to shape the future of retail.

Scheduled for August 25 and 26, 2021, Converge will be a high energy immersive virtual retail tech event. It promises an ultimate experience for participants to forge connections through strategic networking, be part of catalysing conversations, and discover breakthrough innovations, that are transforming the retail landscape.

This event will bring together industry leaders, retail innovators, entrepreneurs, and influencers to share their perspectives and insights on how to leverage technology for delivering powerful, personal and enhanced retail experiences.

An immersive and all-virtual experience

In its spectacular premier edition, Converge will be entirely virtual as it aims to reach people across the global retail and tech ecosystem and provide a platform to celebrate ideas, innovations and brands that are powering retail.

What’s in store

Converge will bring you valuable insights from over 50 key global and local enterprises, entrepreneurs, academics and other ecosystem leaders from the retail tech arena, who will deliver keynotes, hold masterclasses and roundtables, and conduct workshops on modern tech stacks, emerging retail strategies, experiential retailing and more.

The event will also feature a specially curated ‘India Innovators Showcase’ — a collection of inspirational talks featuring India's leading retail innovators.

SparkTech Showcase: a pitch competition for retail tech startups

As part of the Converge conference, SparkTech Showcase is a tech challenge where students and early-stage startups can submit their solutions across five broad themes- social commerce, supply chain, automation, emerging tech and future of retail.

The benefits of winning the SparkTech Showcase include an entry into the Walmart Startup Mentoring Program, an opportunity to pilot with Walmart Global Tech India, possible funding from VCs, interview slots for an internship or full-time job, gift vouchers and a chance to present your ideas to a global audience of retail tech leaders and enthusiasts.

Do note, the last day to register for the SparkTech Showcase is July 30, 2021. You can know more about the SparkTech Showcase by clicking here.

Register now to book a front-row seat and watch the future of retail unfold at Converge @ Walmart!