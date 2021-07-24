[Jobs Roundup] Work with India's newest unicorn BlackBuck with these openings

Earlier this week, online trucking startup ﻿BlackBuck﻿ raised Series E funding of $67 million. With this funding, the startup's valuation is now over $1 billion.

The round was led by Tribe Capital, IFC Emerging Asia Fund, and VEF. Existing investors Wellington Management, Sands Capital, and International Finance Corporation also participated in this round of funding.

The company stated that it would use these funds to further penetrate the market and launch new service offerings for its customer base. It plans to invest heavily in product and data science capabilities, with the aim of enabling more efficient freight matching for the Indian trucking ecosystem.

The startup stated it currently drives over 90 percent of the market share of all online trucking activity.

BlackBuck digitises fleet operations for truckers and helps match trucks with relevant loads through its marketplace. The platform has close to 700,000+ truckers and over 1.2 million trucks on its platform, and sees over $15 million in monthly transactions.

