[Jobs Roundup] Work with fleet and driver safety startup Netradyne with these openings

Earlier this week, ﻿NetraDyne﻿ - a startup that has built AI and edge computing focused on fleet and driver safety - raised $150 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund. The round also saw participation from existing investors Point72 Ventures and M12.

Since its founding in 2015, Netradyne has successfully grown to reach 1,000+ fleets, across multiple industries, including some of the world’s largest fleets. The company has emerged as one of the leading fleet safety platforms, growing annual recurring revenue by over 300 percent in 2019, and the same in 2020.

Its platform provides fleets of all sizes with an advanced video safety camera and fleet performance analytics tracking. It also provides driver awareness tools to help reduce risky driving behaviour and reward safe driving practices.

Netradyne's fresh funding will be used to advance its core technology, expand into new geographies and accelerate hiring across R&D, marketing, and customer support. The total funding raised by the mobility startup is now at over $197 million.

If you'd like to be a part of Netradyne's growth story, these openings may be for you:

Embedded Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-9 years

In this role, the individual is expected to come up with innovative solutions for Netradyne's latest cutting-edge embedded vision platforms, oversee firmware development, boot loaders, Linux kernel internals, Linux device driver development, work closely with hardware and application developers, and bring to the board experience in memory devices, processor internal blocks/controllers, and more.

Hardware Design Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6-10 years

This role involves work with different internal/external teams to drive understanding of various LTE carrier testing for different LTE bands, debugging and root causing field issues, and the individual is expected to demonstrate knowledge of design schematics, PCB, Gerber reviews as well as design/review experience with devices such as processors, Emmc, SD Card, LPDDR, etc.

Camera Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As a camera engineer, the candidate is expected to bring the ability to come up with innovative solutions for Netradyne's latest cutting edge embedded vision platforms, experience in design and implementing solutions for embedded systems, as well as familiarity of Linux, device drivers, middleware, multimedia – camera, audio, Gstreamer, multimedia frameworks, and more.

Machine Learning Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the ML engineer will help design, implement, and commercialise driver monitoring and driver assistance algorithms, have access to large datasets and deploy new algorithms/models into thousands of vehicles, design, implement and track key metrics, architect data-driven solutions, improve ML infrastructure for scalable training and inference, and more.

API Platform Developer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

The API platform developer is expected to build highly available and scalable API platform (including REST APIs and Webhooks) for Driveri, that can be consumed by third parties, including customers and partners, as well as document the design and code, optimise the application for maximum speed, scalability and resilience, etc.

