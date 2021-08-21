[Jobs Roundup] Fresh from $225M fundraise, SaaS unicorn Postman is hiring across these openings

Earlier this week, San-Francisco and Bengaluru-based API platform startup ﻿Postman﻿ announced it had secured $225 million in a Series D round, placing its valuation at $5.6 billion.

The round was led by existing investor New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, Insight Partners, and joined by new investors Coatue, Battery Ventures, and BOND, along with existing investors CRV and Nexus Venture Partners.

In addition, DoorDash Product Leader Gokul Rajaram and Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham also joined as individual investors. The company has now raised more than $430 million across four rounds.

Postman entered the unicorn club in June 2020 with a valuation of $2 billion during its Series C round of $150 million. The startup, which was founded in 2014, is one of the most valued SaaS unicorns from India. The company plans to use the Series D capital to expand its teams in the areas of sales, marketing, product, and engineering.

Postman Founder & CEO Abhinav Asthana

If you'd like to be a part of Postman's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Developer Advocate

Location: New Delhi

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will engage with various kinds of Postman users (including developers, testers, architects, and more) to understand their perspectives, workflows, and use cases, drive API better practices by creating blog and video content, developing code samples and open source tools, and/or speaking at events, and more.

For more information, click here.

Business Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-3 years

The business analyst at Postman will be a part of high-priority strategic initiatives for the GTM teams and proactively provide insights based on data and analysis to improve new business, revenue expansion, retention and churn metrics, execute scalable processes for the GTM teams, reduce friction in existing processes, and more.

For more information, click here.

Technical Lead

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-10 years

In this role, the candidate will contribute to the development of APIs and products while working with a cross-functional team, work to build functional prototypes to solve internal and external use-cases, contribute to open-source libraries from Postman, perform peer code reviews, and more.

For more information, click here.

Data Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1+ years

As a data engineer, the candidate is expected to learn on a day-to-day basis, communicate effectively with data consumers to fine-tune data platform systems, contribute to existing EL (extract and load) data pipelines while building new systems in parallel, own and deliver high performing systems, etc.

For more information, click here.

Software Engineer (fullstack)

Location: New Delhi

Experience required: 3-5 years

This software engineer role's responsibilities are building capabilities to support a new network protocol with out-of-the-box capabilities like storage, synchronisation, and access management, interface with the rest of the organisation to learn more about their pain points when using the team’s APIs, advocate better practices for software engineering, etc.

For more information, click here.

