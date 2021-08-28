[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at B2B manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk

Last week, B2B manufacturing startup ﻿Zetwerk﻿ raised $150 million in Series E round at a valuation of $1.33 billion, making it the latest entrant into the unicorn club. The firm also claims to have become profitable on EBITDA level.

The Bengaluru-based firm will invest the funding into research and development, expanding into new geographies, and team building.

“We grew so fast that we still have to do more development on our software and our team,” Amrit Acharya, CEO and Co-founder, Zetwerk told YourStory.

The B2B manufacturing platform, which converts any design — be it from a T-shirt to an aircraft engine — into a finished product, was founded in August 2018.

The founding team comprises Amrit, a former associate at McKinsey & Company, Rahul Sharma and Srinath Ramakkrushnan, who earlier worked at logistics firm Blackbuck, and Vishal Chaudhary, Rivigo’s former business lead.

Zetwerk's founding team

If you'd like to be a part of this recent unicorn's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Contract Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 10+ years

As a contract manager, the individual will be a key member of the project team, working in close collaboration with the legal department, project manager and core project team. They will provide guidance and leadership to develop, implement, and drive proactive contract and claim management and risk mitigation strategies in accordance with Zetwerk’s business objectives, and more.

Regional Sales Manager - Apparels

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 10-15 years

As an individual responsible for focussing on brand and mills acquisition in Western India, the regional sales manager for apparels will establish and execute a sales goal for the region, forecast annual, quarterly, and monthly sales goals, develop specific plans to ensure growth, deliver on the volume and value targets, distribution goals, productivity, etc.

Manager - Project Planning and Scheduling

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8+ years

In this role, the individual will work closely with owners, designers and project managers to develop and maintain detailed resource loaded schedules of design and building construction projects, integrate multiple schedules into a master project schedule, base line, status, and perform measurement baseline, develop and maintain summary level schedule reports, and more.

State Head - Sales

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

This role at Zetwerk involves driving establishment of sales in new regions, end-to-end customer management, opening credit lines for purchase financing for raw material, development of new channel for lead generation, management of P&L of assigned region, team building and cost management, bringing in new suppliers for raw material, etc.

Software Development Engineer II

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the individual will independently develop features, provide guidance to junior engineers, develop functionalities in MEAN stack, ensure the quality of architecture and design of systems, design applications in true service-oriented architecture, decompose complex problems into simple, straight-forward solutions, leverage knowledge of internal and industry in design decisions, etc.

