32 startups collectively raise around $108M at 9Unicorns-VCats’ maiden global demo day

Leading accelerator VC fund, 9Unicorns and its parent firm Venture Catalysts facilitated a $108 million fundraise for 32 portfolio startups in their first virtual demo day. 70 percent of the presenting startups received interest and subscriptions from nearly 900 participating VCs from 18 countries in the two-day event.

45 percent of the startup founders of the 32 startups at the global demo day were either serial entrepreneurs or had previously worked in a startup setup, indicating that investor sentiment for 2x entrepreneurs is high.

The premier edition of the global demo day, conducted on August 11 and 12, 2021 also witnessed massive participation from women founders. Women founders led about 30 percent of the demo day startups. It is an attempt by 9Unicorns and VCats to support female founders who often find it challenging to access capital - even with massive liquidity in the startup ecosystem.

Co-founded by Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Anil Jain, Anuj Golecha, and Gaurav Jain, the Mumbai-based $72 million sector-agnostic fund provides up to $100k per startup in the first round and up to $2 million in successive matches with its ecosystem of co-investors.

"We are overwhelmed with the response from the global investor community on our first demo-day. It speaks volumes about the positive sentiment in international VCs for Indian tech startups.”

“A few of them individually raised over $20 million during the demo day. While a few of them have closed deals, a few have received investment interests, and we hope to complete their respective rounds in the next few days or weeks. The idea is to conduct at least three such demo days in a year," said Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President of 9Unicorns.

9Unicorns is on a mission to help strengthen early-stage investing and help create potential Unicorns. Here are the startups that participated in the D-Day.