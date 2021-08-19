How Value 360 Communications’ foray into Singapore is set to bolster the country’s startup space

In an effort to unlock growth opportunities in Singapore’s burgeoning startup space, Delhi-based Value 360 Communications has launched its services in the Lion City. Having established a strong foothold in the Indian market by building leading startup brands like Paytm, Droom, Zoomcar, Practo, UrbanCompany, the company is now committed to investing $2 million to develop and strengthen its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

The strategic expansion is driven by the region’s growing stature as a hotbed for high-growth startups. As an agency that has created a niche in the Indian startup PR space, Value 360 is well-positioned to replicate its success in the Singapore market. In a bid to hit the ground running in the city-state, the company is tapping into its client base and identifying Indian partner brands operating in Singapore.

In line with this strategy, Value 360 Communications is already in talks with some of its notable clients with offshoots in Singapore. In doing so, the agency will lay the foundation for disrupting the Southeast Asian startup ecosystem over the next few months.

Kunal Kishore Sinha, Founder-Director, Value 360 Communications, says, “Having worked with the biggest and most influential startups in India and helping many of them grow into Unicorns, venturing into overseas markets was our next natural step. As the Southeast Asian economy is witnessing the emergence of several promising startups, it makes Singapore the perfect avenue for our strategic international expansion and we foresee hyper-growth on the horizon for Value 360 as well as its partner brands.”

Headquartered in Delhi with principal offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, Value 360 Communications handles an impressive portfolio of brands across industries. On the back of its contributions to the Indian PR fraternity, the company has won several awards and accolades including those from ICCO Global Awards, Fulcrum PRovoke, SABRE, IPRCCA, ABBY Awards and Campaign India Award, etc. Its expansion into the Singapore market is set to unlock the agency’s next phase of exciting growth.

Value 360 Communications was incepted in 2007 to offer a resolute, practical, and measurable integrated communications programme. In April 2017, it entered a joint venture with an independent global communications company, LEWIS. The company has bagged more than 200 accolades. In 2020, Value 360 was recognised as ‘Technology Firm of the Year for Asia Region’ by one of the leading global PR trade publications.

