Heartfulness launches HeartinTune app to make meditation a daily habit

At least 88 percent of Indians face stress and over 39 percent of working professionals face high levels of stress, reveals a recent study. To tackle this, the Heartfulness Institute has launched the HeartinTune app, a guided meditation app to support people in making meditation a daily habit and help relieve stress and anxiety, while increasing focus and promoting calmness.

Heartfulness has culminated its 75-year-strong legacy and research on the effectiveness of its practices into this latest offering for beginners. This idea behind the app is to encourage everyone to embark on an inner journey of self-growth, that offers lasting transformation, and improved quality of life.

HeartinTune app was launched by Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), during the International Day of Peace event of Heartfulness, along with notable peace messengers such as Jeremy Gilley, founder of Peace One Day, award-winning film director Shekhar Kapur, and actor Kabir Bedi.

“When the heart is in balance, everything else is also in balance. The HeartinTune app will bring the wisdom and knowledge of heartfulness meditation onto your fingertips. With Heartfulness meditation, beginners can meditate for as little as 15 minutes and experience the transformation. When our collective minds and hearts are in-sync we can experience a change in our collective consciousness,” Heartfulness Guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) said.

The HeartInTune app is available for everyone across the world to use and experience the benefits of meditation in one’s daily life through 15-minute, 30-minute, and 45-minute guided programmes suited for both beginners and serious meditators to cultivate the meditative habit. The free-to-use app is available on Android as well as iOS.

“The HeartinTune app has guided meditation practices that are accessible to all. While other meditation apps follow a subscription model where users need to pay for premium features, HeartinTune offers all the wisdom for free,” the HeartinTune team told YourStory.

Users can schedule meditation practices, journal their experiences after the practice, and get rewarded in a simple way. The app is also designed to keep one motivated for achieving new goals and tracking progress regularly.

The Heartfulness Institute offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised into teaching through Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness and wisdom.

These practices are a modern form of yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first steps toward a purposeful life. They are simple, easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations. Any person above the age of fifteen can practise this.

Heartfulness practices training is currently being conducted across thousands of schools and colleges. Over 100,000 professionals worldwide from corporations, NGOs (non-governmental organisations), and government bodies have been meditating using these age-old practices.

More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centres are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries. The app which is currently available in English will soon be accessible in Indian regional languages as well.