For more than a decade, YourStory has been at the forefront of India’s startup revolution and has shaped the narrative of the country's new innovation-driven economy. Today, as India and the world stand at the cusp of pushing the reset button in almost every industry, we are excited and thrilled to bring you the 13th edition of YourStory’s flagship startup-tech conference: TechSparks 2021.

With the theme “What’s Next: Reimagining the future”, TechSparks 2021 will be a six-day-long globally virtual startup-tech-leadership summit that will be held between October 25 and October 30, 2021 with the mission to enable content, conversations, and connections that empower and enable the next generation of changemakers from India and power the future of everything.

Register now to get your access pass to TechSparks 2021 here.

TechSparks: 12 years of impact

For over 12 years, TechSparks has been the go-to place to discover the startups, entrepreneurs and innovations set to shape the future of everything. First started in 2010, each edition of TechSparks has helped the ecosystem stakeholders to come together on one platform enabling them to understand existing challenges and bring a clear vision to the future ahead.

Indeed, YourStory's TechSparks has been instrumental in shaping the narrative of India's technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship ecosystem and has created a meaningful impact on India’s innovation ecosystem:

Provided a front-row seat for conversations and insights signalling technology trends shaping the future

Enabled discovery of and access to disruptive, category-defining startups, entrepreneurs, products

Helped startups scale through branding, visibility, networking, content

Enabled startups to raise more than $2 billion in funding

Tech30: Curated and showcased 30 of the country’s top-most disruptive early stage startups every year

Enabled over a million meaningful, high-impact connections and networking for brands

In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of TechSparks 2020 was palpable, reaching over 100,000+ attendees and bringing together 300+ speakers from different fields, including eminent leaders such as:

Policymakers such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad , Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice;

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, , Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice; Global corporate icons such as Ratan Tata and John Chambers and business leaders such as WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose and Amazon Internet Services’ South Asia and India President Puneet Chandok

and and business leaders such as WhatsApp India Head and Amazon Internet Services’ South Asia and India President Marquee startup investors such as Sparta Group’s Gururaj Deshpande, Sequoia Capital-India’s Shailendra Singh , and Y Combinator Continuity Fund’s Anu Hariharan ; and

Sequoia Capital-India’s , and Y Combinator Continuity Fund’s ; and Leading Indian entrepreneurs such as ZOHO’s Sridhar Vembu, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal, BYJU’s Byju Raveendran, Cred’s Kunal Shah, and Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, among others.

Why attend TechSparks 2021?

In its latest edition, TechSparks 2021 will serve as the forum to hear directly from the leaders, entrepreneurs, and pioneers who are leading the transformation in their industries and paving the way for the future.

To this end, TechSparks 2021 will bring together a constellation of global leaders, technology startups, large enterprises, and thought leaders from the global innovation ecosystem who are rethinking the future to enable what’s next.

300+ leaders from across fields: The platform will bring together diverse perspectives, learnings and voices of 300+ global leaders, technology startups, enterprises and ecosystem stakeholders

Tracks and sectors: With 25+ tracks and sessions spanning 300 hours+, the conversations will take a deep dive through 10+ sectors including healthtech, foodtech, SaaS, D2C, spacetech, retail-tech, fintech, edtech, agritech, among others.

Formats, themes & topics: The event will feature masterclasses, panel discussions, keynotes, talks, and fireside chats in various tracks including dedicated ones on The Future of Mobility, MSMEs, IPO Corner, Brands of India - D2C track, AI/ML track, International Startup Pavilion, Entrepreneur-first strategies, Unicorns of India, and more.

Tech30 & research report launches: TechSparks 2021 will also unveil YourStory’s flagship Tech30 Report, a list of 30-most promising startups from India. In addition, attendees will also get access to YourStory’s in-depth reports on SMB Survey, State of Women Entrepreneurship, and Unicorns in India.

Networking & connects: The participants will also get a chance to build their network and connect with disruptive startups, leaders, enablers, major investors, and brands.

So join us on October 25-30, 2021 at TechSparks 2021 to be a part of an immersive, inspiring and unique experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and more.

(With inputs from Meha Agarwal)