The best way to merge content and commerce to bring in D2C potential is to do it with authenticity: Priyanka Gill

Today, just making a great product and selling it is not enough when you want to scale up; you need to create content around it and present it so that the audience engages with your product. That’s why today, companies are keeping aside a large share for digital content marketing.

At TechSparks 2021, Priyanka Gill, Founder, PopXo and Plixxo and Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group, shared how she understood the merger of content and commerce in the changing scenario in a fireside chat with YourStory’s Associate Editor, Sindhu Kashyap.

All about content and commerce

Priyanka Gill revealed that she discovered the potential of content commerce when it hadn’t gained as much attention as it does today in the startup ecosystem.

“I have been saying that content-to-commerce is the future of commerce since the time it wasn’t trending and fashionable. And one of the most satisfying things for me is that today we’re seeing it play out at scale.”

She admits that both content businesses and ecommerce businesses have their strengths and challenges. Content businesses attract a large audience in a short span if you create the right content, and it isn’t even expensive to do that. But the challenge with content business is that you cannot monetise it at scale. The pace at which user growth happens doesn’t commensurate with the revenue growth pace.

“On the other hand, commerce has an obvious revenue principle at play. The challenge with purely commerce-based businesses is that it is costly to market to and acquire users. Marketing becomes the most expensive line item, and you’re paying to acquire users repeatedly. So, the logical thing for me was to put these two together, and that’s content-to-commerce,” added Priyanka.

She pointed out that the best way to merge content and commerce to bring in D2C potential is to do it with authenticity.

“At PopXo, we passionately believe we are here to create relatable content that helps the user become the best version of herself. If there is a natural integration of a product, then that’s the best place where you can show the product as well. So doing it from the angle of wanting the best for the user rather than adopting a mercenary attitude is a great place to start,” she said.

Leading the clean beauty movement

With the advent of the clean and green movement in the beauty industry, traditional brands are making conscious efforts to produce toxin-free and cruelty-free products, while upcoming brands are offering vegan and natural products with plastic-free packaging.

According to media reports, the global clean beauty market was growing at a CAGR of 12.07 per cent and pegged to be $11.5 billion.

Reports estimate that the $10 billion beauty industry will grow to $80 billion in a decade, and within this, the clean beauty sub-segment is the fastest growing one.

Priyanka believes it is the user that is driving this demand for clean beauty.

She elaborated, “Users are super exposed today and have access to all kinds of information. They are witnessing global beauty trends. They know what herbs, peers are buying across the world. There is a level of activism brewing, and people want something good for their skin and the environment at the same time. And all the brands are making products that the users want.

Priyanka also spoke of the recently launched PopXo makeup collection, introduced in paper packaging, a conscious effort to become a sustainable brand.

The entrepreneur also provided a peek into what’s in store for the brand.

“We are setting aside $1,000 million to invest in emerging brands and are looking to collaborate with brands and entrepreneurs who align with our vision. We are also in talks with large digital platforms, influencer platforms who have large audiences who will fit into our plans and be part of The Glamm Group ecosystem,” Priyanka said.

