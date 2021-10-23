[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at ID verification startup IDfy

Earlier this week, Mumbai-based ID verification and onboarding solutions startup IDfy announced it raised an investment of Rs 86 crore in its Series D round of funding led by TransUnion and Blume Ventures.

IDfy plans to use this funding to strengthen its product offerings and expand its business and operations. The company is growing its business internationally.

During the last six months, IDfy has been helping companies in South East Asia and the Middle East onboard verified merchants and customers in sectors like payments, ecommerce, and mobility.

According to the startup, organisations use its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform to automate and streamline employee and merchant onboarding as well as conduct the KYC process.

The identity verification company was founded in 2011. IDfy has performed more than 70 million verifications for over 500 clients and consistently ranks amongst Asia’s top five regulatory technology companies, the startup claims.

If you'd like to be a part of IDfy's growth story, these openings may be for you:

Senior Technical Architect

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 10-15 years

In this role, the individual will oversee and orchestrate the development of components for each sprint, architecture and design for key components and frameworks, develop software which is secured, instrumented, and resilient, build cloud-native apps, review design artefacts before implementation, and more.



Assistant Manager - Business Development

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

As the Assistant Manager for Business Development, the candidate will be responsible for selling IDfy's tech-based solutions to clients by understanding their business requirements over the phone, over the web or by email, making suitable proposals and following up on the same, achieving sales targets through the acquisition of new clients and desired revenue, etc.



Technical Lead

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 5-10 years

In this role, the individual will be leading a tech team and breaking down work plus orchestrating the development of components for each sprint, identifying risks and forming contingency plans to mitigate them, liaising with team members, management and clients to ensure projects are completed to the right standard, and more.



Senior Machine Learning Engineer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 4-8 years

As the senior ML engineer, the individual will be working on all aspects of a production machine learning system, and will be acquiring data, training and building models, deploying models, building API services for exposing these models, maintaining them in production, working on performance tuning of models, and more.



Software Engineer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 1-4 years

As a software engineer at IDfy, the candidate will be building cloud-native apps that run on cloud platforms such as GCP/AWS, creating design artifacts before implementation, developing test cases before or in parallel with implementation, ensuring the software developed passes static code analysis, performance, and load tests, etc.

