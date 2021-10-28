[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at edtech startup Teachmint

Earlier this week, education infrastructure startup Teachmint raised $78 million in a Series B round led by Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital. This round also saw new investors Goodwater Capital and Epiq Capital, pitch in.

Existing investors Learn Capital, CM Ventures, Lightspeed India and Better Capital continued to double down their investments in Teachmint.

Teachmint said it plans to use the fresh funds to strengthen its proprietary classroom technology as well as to expand into international markets. The company also plans on doubling its workforce in the next six months and will also announce its largest ESOP buyback plan to reward and recognize the contributions of its team.

The new round brings the 16 month-old startup’s total fundraise to $118 million, making it the fastest such capital raise for an Indian startup in the education space. The ‘ed-infra’ startup has rapidly grown to a user-base of over 10 million users in India and aims to scale this to over 100 million users globally in the near term.

If you'd like to be part of Teachmint's growth story, these openings may be for you:

Senior Copywriter

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-3 years

In this role, the senior copywriter will work closely with the social media, PR, marketing, and various internal teams to improve communication, understand project briefs, develop relevant concepts into content, proofread content, ensure high standards of quality across internal and external copy, etc.

For more information, click here.

Product Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

As the product analyst, the candidate will work closely with product managers to drive product improvements through data driven decisions, conduct analysis to determine new project pilot settings, new features, user behaviour, and in-app behaviour, present insights and recommendations to leadership using high quality visualisations and concise messaging, and more.

For more information, click here.

SDE III (Web)

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the Software Development Engineer III will architect and build scalable front-end web solutions using JavaScript, React, HTML, CSS and other fundamental web technologies, build reusable code and libraries using iterative development practices for future use, ensure high performance on mobile and desktop, etc.

For more information, click here.

QA Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

As the QA Engineer, the individual will be designing and implementing tests, debugging, and making corrective actions, creating detailed, comprehensive and well-structured test plans and test cases, act as the point of communication between design team, product team, dev team and support team, and more.

For more information, click here.

Business Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

As the business analyst, the individual will work closely with business managers/heads to understand and solve business problems through data driven decisions, be involved in development and maintenance of backend data and queries which will be used further for dashboarding and visualisations, develop and maintain KPIs to track performance, etc.

For more information, click here.