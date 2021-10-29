The Angel Investor's Handbook, a joint initiative by YourStory & LetVenture, launched at TechSparks 2021

Rajan Anandan, Anupam Mittal, Sanjay Mehta, Ratan Tata, Kunal Shah, and Sachin Bansal. Many consider them to be the top angel investors in India, which is undeniably true. However, let us not forget that each one started small, experimented, made mistakes, and continued the cycle until they finally saw success.

It’s a common misconception that you have to be a six-figure earning, business-savvy individual to be an angel investor. Truthfully, you just need to have a passion and drive to discover founders who are creating disruptive solutions and looking to change the paradigm of India’s startup ecosystem.

Crack the Angel Investing Code, a joint initiative by LetsVenture and YourStory, has been written by Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture, for aspiring angel investors who just don't know where (or when) to start their angel investing journey.

The book acts as an ‘Angel Investor’s Handbook’ which outlines the concept of angel investing and breaks down the process into a step-by-step guide to understand how to start angel investing.

From understanding asset allocation, setting up an investment thesis and deal sourcing, to deal evaluation, post-investment involvement, and creating an exit strategy — this book has it all! To top it all off, the book provides newbie investors with ‘The Angel Dictionary’ - a comprehensive guide to learn all the key terms you should know while angel investing.

The book is based on Shanti’s eight years of experience as the Co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture and also takes inspiration from renowned investors and founders in the ecosystem who are part of the LetsVenture network, including Abhishek Nag (Atrium Angels), Raghunandan G (Angel Investor and Founder of ﻿Zolve﻿ and ex-Founder of ﻿TaxiForSure.com﻿), Arun Tadanki (Lead investor at Waveform Ventures), Ashish Dave (CEO, Mirae Asset Venture Investments India), Jagruti Bhikha (Founder and CEO of Rise Together.VC), Manu Chandra (Founder and Managing Partner of Sauce.VC), Mohit Satyanand (Veteran Angel Investor and Chairman and Founder of Teamwork Arts), Shruthi Cauvery Iyer (Founder and Partner, ﻿CaHa Capital﻿), Govind Shivkumar (Director - Investments, Omidyar Network), and Ashwini Asokan (Founder, ﻿Mad Street Den﻿).

LetsVenture and YourStory hope to make Crack the Angel Investing Code the ultimate handbook for anyone who wants to start investing in startups and be part of the new India growth story.

Want to start your angel Investing Journey? Buy the book here at a discounted price.