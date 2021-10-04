Delve into the making of the world's largest edtech company BYJU’S with Byju Raveendran at TechSparks 2021

The rise and rise of Indian education technology or edtech decacorn (startups valued over $10 billion) ﻿BYJU'S﻿ and its Co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran is the stuff of legends. The company is likely to file for an initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2022, aiming to raise $400-600 million, according to industry reports.

The Bengaluru-headquartered BYJU’S currently holds the distinction of being the most valued startup in India, at $16.5 billion, having surpassed Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led fintech decacorn Paytm’s $16 billion dollar valuation.

The phenomenal growth and the success story of BYJU’S has had the entire startup ecosystem sit up and take notice.

At TechSparks 2021, YourStory's annual flagship event, Byju Raveendran, Co-founder and CEO, BYJU'S, a major force behind the edtech revolution in India, will speak exclusively with YourStory Founder & CEO, Shradha Sharma, on the incredible journey till now and the road ahead.

It’s no secret that the pandemic has provided a massive thrust to the edtech sector. According to market and consumer data platform, Statista, last year (2020) the edtech market in India was worth $2.8 billion, and by 2025 the market size is expected to grow rapidly to $10.4 billion. Indian edtech startups have seen close to $2 billion in funding this year adding three new edtech unicorns in 2021, including ﻿﻿Eruditus﻿﻿upGrad﻿and ﻿﻿Unacademy﻿. Last year, Unacademy achieved unicorn (startups valued at over $1 billion) status to become the second Indian edtech startup to enter the coveted club after BYJU’S.

Coming back to BYJU’S, its app has over 100 million downloads across 1701+ cities worldwide, with a 4.7+ app rating, along with 71 minutes average daily time spent. It offers online learning programmes for kindergarten to 12th grade students on its app and training prep for entrance tests to engineering colleges, medical colleges and the civil services.

The genesis of BYJU’S goes back to 2003, when Byju decided to help a group of friends appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) — the gateway to India’s best business schools. Incidentally, he also took the exam and scored 100 percentile. When he took the test again in 2005, he scored a perfect 100 percentile yet another time. He also cleared IIM-A, B, C interviews. But instead of pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, he decided to coach the next generation of CAT aspirants and channelise his passion for teaching.

