How AI tech is transforming the content marketing landscape

Did you know 68 percent of marketers create a minimum of one content piece every day?

“Content is king” is something that we have been hearing a lot in the last few years. While the adage remained true until last year, the content marketing landscape has changed immensely since the pandemic hit.

Content has had an immense impact on our daily lives. Most of us consume content throughout the day in some form or the other. And, not one of us would prefer consuming sub-par content.

Businesses realise it too. So they leave no stone unturned in ensuring that they create content that their target audience loves..

For any business, content marketing is the key and it works best when one has curated a well-defined strategy and plan.

Devising a relevant plan enables you to improve engagement, drive traffic, and sales. But to start, you need to define your audience, research your competitors, undertake keyword research, and plan your resources.

All of it was often considered tedious and monotonous. But AI and new-age technologies are transforming the content marketing landscape by taking over what marketers used to manually perform.

How is AI tech changing the content landscape?

Content creation includes planning, research, creation, distribution, and so on. In the past, these tasks would take up most of marketers’ time. But with AI in the mix, most of the tasks around content creation are becoming much more efficient.

The inculcation of tech has enabled marketers to devise a flexible content execution strategy. It has also supercharged their marketing endeavours and forced brands to adapt to the fast-changing landscape.

AI ensures that content marketers can integrate different content types into their strategies and drive the overall marketing endeavour effortlessly.

In fact, 82 percent of content marketers were actively using SEO tools to improve their content marketing efforts in 2020.

Such tools have broken down several critical content creation elements and divided them into easily manageable steps. These tools have been critical enablers for content marketers and have streamlined several aspects of content marketing.

Because of AI tech’s undeniable presence, businesses are forced to eliminate bottlenecks hindering their growth and are significantly polishing their overall marketing approach.

The rise of social media and the heightened personalisation factor in communication are some of the reasons that call for an investment in content.

The arrival of the GPT-3 has upscaled the way businesses experience automated content generation. It has allowed them to leverage AI tech to create, edit, and review content. Emerging SEO technologies are helping brands to address user search intent. With both SEO and AI tools, one can supercharge their content marketing efforts.

In addition, testing is an integral part of content marketing as it allows us to understand the overall impact of the plethora of elements at play. Tools like Flesch, Yoast, SEMRush, and Ahrefs are making content testing a walk in the park.

Using them, you can analyse the results of the elements, such as keywords, tonality, comprehensiveness, and pitch you want to integrate into your marketing strategies within a few clicks.

There are a number of ways in which businesses can ride the content marketing evolution bandwagon and benefit from it. But since one size doesn’t fit all, you have to ascertain what works best for you.

If you don't find yourself at ease, you can find a plethora of SaaS brands offering content creation services or software that would enable you to do so with utmost ease.

There has been a rise in offerings powered by GPT-3 and NLP technologies that excel at the content creation journey. These software have been clinical in decoding underlying human intentions, finding relevant keywords to target, and framing content that would cater to the target audience’s needs.

Such new-age tools have redefined how content marketing is visualised and continue to bring in innovations that make content easier to design and integrate with your ancillary marketing endeavours.

