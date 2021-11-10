Why Cisco LaunchPad's Cohort of 2022 could be the springboard to get on top of your game and scale exponentially

Yellow.ai, the world's first cognitive engagement cloud, raised $78.15 million as part of its Series C round led by WestBridge Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures.

Skit.ai (formerly vernacular.ai), a voice AI startup, raised $23M in Series B round from WestBridge Capital.

AI startup Uncanny Vision got acquired by global cloud surveillance company Eagle Eye Networks.

﻿MinionLabs﻿, a startup that uses AI and ML to help reduce electricity costs, won the National Startup Awards 2020 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

What's common among all these successful startups is that they were all part of Cisco LaunchPad, a B2B accelerator programme by Cisco. Launched in 2016, the programme's mission is to propel deeptech startups who have the potential to do big in terms of addressing some of the pressing challenges of the modern world by leveraging Cisco's cutting-edge technologies.

After seven successful cohorts, Cisco LaunchPad is now inviting applications for the Cohort of 2022.

Propelling startups towards success

Cisco LaunchPad believes in the true potential of startups and they are working towards positively Transforming Tomorrow Together through startup innovation and Cisco's technology.

Over the years, the programme has accelerated 54 cutting-edge startups, achieved 35 startup POC/tech integration, $206 million overall funding, 90 percent follow-on funding, five exits, twelve solution partners and created 1700+ jobs in the last five years.

In the seventh edition, the programme received 600+ applications, out of which seven high-impact startups made it to the Cohort of 2021.

“At Cisco LaunchPad, we are committed to building a world of opportunities for each stakeholder. Ever since our inception, we have had the privilege to work with some of the most cutting-edge startups who are on a mission to positively transform the world. With the support of the entire ecosystem, we are now more confident than ever to create many more success stories together in the days to come,” says Sruthi Kannan, Head, Cisco LaunchPad.

A host of benefits to accelerate faster

To apply for Cohort of 2022, you need to be an early to growth stage or a technology-enabled B2B/B2B2C startup with core focus areas in enterprise tech, IoT and digitisation and futuristic tech.

Cisco works with startups across industry verticals like healthcare, retail, agri, manufacturing and warehousing, surveillance and asset tracking, transportation, security, collaboration, emerging tech, edtech, enterprise tech, energy and utilities.

If you have a compelling value proposition, customer traction and are looking to scale up, you fit the bill.

Participating startups get to unlock a host of benefits like world-class mentorship, Cisco’s technology and platforms, customer partner access, investor connect to raise funding, co-working space, and global exposure.

Apart from these, you’ll be a part of an elite alumni community and will get the opportunity to showcase your innovation at the Cisco LaunchPad Showcase Day at the end of the cohort.

This year, the programme is pursuing a virtual acceleration model and is open to working with startups across the country.

Registrations close on December 31, 2021. Apply now to Cisco LaunchPad Cohort of 2022 and kickstart your startup's scale-up journey.