Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 29, 2021)

Bengaluru-based fintech startup ﻿Slice﻿is the latest entrant into the unicorn club, with a five-fold jump in valuation to $1 billion within six months.

The startup, which issues credit cards targeted at young professionals, raised $220 million in its Series B round led by New York-based investment firms Tiger Global and Insight Partners, said a statement.

Slice will utilise the capital to expand and strengthen its presence in the payments space, hire talent, and expand its product offerings.

Jade Forest Raises $1M led by Mumbai Angels Network

Jade Forest, a non-alcoholic beverage brand, has raised funding of $1 million in a round led by Mumbai Angels Network, a platform for early-stage investments along with other investors. The funds will be used for further geographical expansion and to launch into the ready-to-drink beverage segment.

Launched in August 2019 by Shuchir Suri and Punweet Singh, the company is currently growing at 15-20 percent MoM, and redefining how beverages are consumed. The brand now has a presence in more than 23 cities across India. The startup sells through a number of offline retail channel partners and last-mile delivery platforms as well as through its own ecommerce website and Amazon.

Jade Forest previously raised a seed round of $250,000 in November 2020.

ABL Workspaces raises Rs 15 Cr in Series A round

Coworking and flexible working space provider ﻿ABL Workspaces﻿ has fuelled up its development plans by raising Rs 15 crore from Canada-based Ethik Inc in a Series A funding round. The fresh capital is raised with the intention to expand its seating capacities and centres across Delhi-NCR, and develop its team and technology.

Founded in December 2017, ABL Workspaces has registered a surge in clientele by 20 to 25 percent month on month in the past 6 months. At present, the coworking startup caters to several leading brands, including Ariston Thermo (Racold), Kotak Bank, Netambit, Clovia, Simba Beer among others.

Savart raises $549K from BEENEXT, Yatra Angel Network, others

﻿Savart﻿, an investment advisory and technology brand, announced it has raised $549,000 (Rs 4.09 crore) from BEENEXT, a Singapore-based founder-first venture capital firm, Yatra Angel Network (YAN), and Jupiter neobank founder Jitendra Gupta. BEENEXT infused Rs 3 crore into Savart, while YAN and Jitendra invested Rs 84 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively. Savart intends to use these funds to develop its AI-based investment-research algorithm Vantage, fuel expansion into Canada, grow its client base, and general corporate purposes.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Foodtech startup Happy Ratio raises $150K from ah! Ventures

Foodtech startup Happy Ratio has raised $150K in its angel round from ah! Ventures Angel Platform. This is ah! Ventures’ 96th investment (in 76 Startups) taking its total investment portfolio to Rs 242 crore with 11 exits and 18 follow on rounds till date. With 33 investments in 2021 till date, ah! Ventures plans to do 40+ investments this year, totalling Rs 150+ crore.

According to the official statement, the proceeds will be deployed for launching a portfolio of All-In-Nutrition products, strengthening the marketing team, and acquiring more customers. The startup is looking to reach repeat sales of one crore a month within the next 18 months.