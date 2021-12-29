Skepper Creative Agency wins six international Rx Club Awards in 2021 for its work in healthcare advertising

In an effort to honour the creative aspects of healthcare advertising and promotion, Rx Club Show declared Skepper Creative Agency as the winner of six Awards of Excellence across categories namely 3D Animation, 2D Animation, Multiple Ads, Booklet/Brochure, and Meeting Presentations/Sales Meeting Material. The show is judged by a panel of industry experts on the basis of creative concept and execution.

Founded in 1986, the Rx Club Show has remained true to its mission of providing an independent forum for the worldwide healthcare advertising community to exchange ideas, showcase their best creative projects, and bring forth innovative ideas in the expanding healthcare marketplace.

Skepper also emerged as the winner in the 2021 Talent Awards from LinkedIn under the ‘Best Culture of Learning’ category.

“We are excited to bag six Rx Club Awards for 2021 for our innovation, creativity, and industry expertise,” said Binoy Parakat, Chief Creative & Executive Officer of Skepper.

“We are thrilled to have been honoured by Rx Club, as these awards are a sure token of recognition for the genuine creativity that we have integrated into our work culture for over a decade,” he added.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the Rx Club Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of industry experts who finally decided upon the best out of the countless entries.

“We are excited to win the 2021 Rx Club Awards and proud of all the work the Skepper team has done to make our solutions valuable to our customers,” said Yasser Arafath, Vice President - UI/UX, Web Development at Skepper Creative Agency.

“We see this award as further validation of our leading position in the advertising industry and a positive representation of our customers’ overall enthusiasm for the Skepper services,” said Anoop CA, Vice President, Creative at Skepper.

Skepper is associated with leading companies to power their marketing efforts and customer interactions. By combining enterprise performance with creative innovations, Skepper empowers companies with unique advertisement solutions and helps them to stay ahead in the competition.

“The RX Club awards surely recognize our capabilities to provide cutting-edge creative advertising solutions to our global clients and help us to climb the ladders of success as a responsible agency that always stands for their clients,” said Ranjith R, Vice President -Video & Motion Graphics at Skepper.

To extend their services to a wider spectrum of companies, Skepper’s office in Dubai enables them to connect with global clientele with better access.

In a world that is increasingly going digital, creative advertising plays a vital role to place companies on a winning edge and help people to choose the right products and services from the busy global marketplace. Skepper is on a mission to make a difference in the advertising arena with creativity and innovation.