TickerPlant launches CryptoWire, a global crypto super app

In line with its focus on creating world-class financial markets and ecosystems, TicketPlant, a subsidiary of 63 moons technologies limited (63 moons), announced the launch of CryptoWire, a global crypto super app.

CryptoWire seeks to empower participants in the crypto universe with a super app that will provide real-time market prices and insight, news, knowledge, research, training, information and data platform through Crypto University, CryptoTV, and CryptoWire for crypto assets and blockchain.

The company is being guided by governance principles by a new board comprising of Justice Deepak Verma, Former Judge, Supreme Court; Prof R. Vaidyanathan, Retd. Professor of Finance - IIM Bangalore Member - National Security Advisory Board; Mukesh Joshi Former Chairman - CBDT, Former Special Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED); Capt. A. Nagarajanm Retd. IAS, Former Chief Secretary - Tamil Nadu; Dr R. B. Barman Former Executive Director – RBI; M. L. Sharma Former Special Director - CBI, Former Central Information Commissioner; Ghanshyam Dass, Former Country (India) Head - NASDAQ Former MD - NASDAQ (Asia Pacific); Advocate P. R. Ramesh, Former GM and EA to SEBI Chairman, Former Chief of Compliance and Legal - SBI Capital Markets; Jigish Sonagara, Founder - BillMart, AIDIA, Former Director and Head, Exchange Technology - 63 moons, Rushabh Shah Executive Director and COO Former Head of New Ventures – 63 moons; Nimish Shukla, President – Communications and Corporate Affairs, 63 moons.

The company stated that CryptoWire is neither a crypto exchange nor a cryptocurrency but a way to empower its participants with comprehensive, unbiased information, going beyond exchanges. CryptoWire users can access:

World’s 1st Crypto University – a digital university that caters to all: from ABC to PhD and super specialized courses.

– a digital university that caters to all: from ABC to PhD and super specialized courses. World’s 1st CryptoTV – a dedicated 24x7 crypto and blockchain YouTube channel and mobile IPTV. It provides in-depth analysis and awareness of global developments, trend reports, discussions, debates and guidance from international experts.

– a dedicated 24x7 crypto and blockchain YouTube channel and mobile IPTV. It provides in-depth analysis and awareness of global developments, trend reports, discussions, debates and guidance from international experts. World’s 1st CryptoWire – a wire service with tools like arbitrage opportunities identification, watchlist creation, lending & borrowing rates.

In short, it covers complete global market universe in crypto, blockchain, asset digitisation, and development.

"Following our Honorable PM's vision, we are creating the most credible Crypto and Blockchain universe based on knowledge, research, training, awareness, information and data from the world's best. Cryptowire will be a credible port of call for entry into the Crypto Universe providing Credibility - backed by strong governance principles guided by the board, Stability - powered by robust technology and by giving information of most curated data,” said Jigish Sonagara, Managing Director and CEO of TickerPlant.

He added at CryptoWire, we are converging the system to engage with all stakeholders and expand the sphere of knowledge to a wider community.