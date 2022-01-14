How ONDC aims to democratise the future of digital commerce

At the Startup India Innovation week panel discussion, Anil Agrawal, additional secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said the country is trying to become a pioneer in standard for ecommerce through ONDC.

"We are clear from the government's point of view that we are only a facilitator. We are not here to get into business. We are only creating standards. If you look at standardisation, it is something that anyone who is a pioneer in developing standards ultimately gets lots of business," Agrawal said while speaking about ONDC.

DPIIT has initiated the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) project, which aims to promote open networks developed on open sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform. The task has been assigned to the Quality Council of India (QCI).

Opening up a fresh front of crackdown on large ecommerce platforms, the Centre has moved ahead with its plans for the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) by forming an advisory council comprising nine members, including National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma and Infosys non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani.

ONDC has been incorporated as a private, non-profit company on December 30. Thirteen organisations of national repute have confirmed investment into ONDC, stated Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Quality Council of India and Capacity Building Commission.

Promoting open networks

According to the ministry, ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics, and enhance value for consumers.

A UPI of ecommerce

As UPI is to the digital payment domain, ONDC is to ecommerce in India. ONDC will enable, buyers, and sellers to be digitally visible and transact through an open network. no matter what platform/application they use.

ONDC will empower merchants and consumers by breaking silos to form a single network to drive innovation and scale, transforming all businesses from retail goods, food to mobility, said the ministry.