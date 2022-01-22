[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at business automation and tools startups SaaS Labs

Earlier this week, business automation and SaaS tools startup ﻿SaaS Labs﻿ announced it has raised $42 million in Series B funding led by Sequoia Capital India with participation from existing investors, Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures.

Silicon Valley angel investors such as Amit Agarwal, Allison Pickens, Anand Chandrasekaran, and Michael Stoppelman also participated.

Founded in 2016 by Gaurav Sharma, SaaS Labs helps fast-growing companies of all sizes get closer to their customers by empowering sales and support teams to automate tasks, cut costs and become more efficient.

SaaS Labs is on a mission to be the go-to software platform for sales and support teams of such growing businesses and support them through this transition.

The company plans to use the funds raised on R&D, to develop new products for its global users, as well as to scale newly-launched products.

If you'd like to be a part of SaaS Labs' growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Content Marketer

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 4-5 years

As a content marketer, the individual will design content marketing strategies and set short-term goals, undertake content marketing initiatives to achieve business targets, collaborate with design and writing teams to produce high-quality content, develop editorial calendars, delegate tasks, deliver engaging content on a regular basis, etc.

Inside Sales Specialist

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 2+ years

As a part of this role, the selected candidate will be required to take prospective leads through product demo (via Zoom), tailored around their pain points and requirements, take discussions to closure (from product demo to pricing to closing the deal), keep sharing insights and feedback with the product team to help in improving products, etc.

Graphic Designer

Location: Mumbai/remote

Experience required: 4+ years

As a graphic designer at SaaS Labs, the individual will work on ads and social creatives for the promotion our products on the website and social media, own the social media calendar, work on team videos, product tutorials, teasers, come up with content visualisations, creative emailers and newsletters, ensure consistency and design hygiene across collateral, and more.

Talent Acquisition Specialist

Location: Noida/remote

Experience required: 3-4 years

In this role, the selected candidate will work on understanding hiring needs and establishing the right sourcing mix in order to generate a strong pool of talent for open roles, coordinate with hiring managers to identify staffing needs, source potential candidates, schedule interviews and selection procedures, organise and attend job fairs and recruitment events, etc.

Vue.js Developer

Location: Noida/remote

Experience required: 3-5 years

As a Vue.js developer, the individual will be working within a team of 2-6 software engineers to develop/maintain software, working through the analysis, design, implementation, integration, testing and deployment phases of project delivery, understanding technical design and associated design documentation, and participating in design reviews, etc.

