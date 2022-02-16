[Funding alert] EventX raises additional $8M led by GL Ventures, finalising Series B round at $18M

EventX, an Asian-focused event SaaS company providing event lead generation and event management solutions for businesses and marketers, on Wednesday announced that it raised additional $8 million in Series B plus funding, bringing the company’s Series B total to $18 million. The funding was led by GL Ventures, with participation from other investors.

This additional investment fuels our expansion plan to scale markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, and scale our products to transform virtual events with innovative offerings and as a tool for marketers to generate leads, the company stated in an official release.

The company will also continue to expand their footprint in Asia with engineering, business development and new leadership hires.

“Enterprises are already evolving themselves into the digital world and looking for a platform to create an innovative and targeted event for their audience and generate leads. Platform development will always top our first and foremost priority as we strive to stay competitive and make our customers ready for any business opportunities.” said Sum Wong, CEO of EventX.

EventX claims to have witnessed tremendous growth last year, with a 120 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in user’s event attendees in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company has also seen sales increase by 5x over the past few years. It has successfully provided solutions for high-growth event organisers across 100+ cities and now has served more than 5 million attendees.