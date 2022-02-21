This green industrial-AI startup is creating climate-friendly factories, powered by the Intel Startup Program

The impacts of climate change are global in scope and unprecedented in scale. Without drastic action today, adapting to these impacts in the future will be more difficult and costly.

According to the World Economic Forum, energy-intensive industries (EIIs) account for 22 percent of global CO2 emissions. These industries lack an effective global climate policy response strategy and have a high dependence on the fossil-fuel production system, resulting in carbon lock-ins. Improving process efficiencies and reducing carbon emissions for these industries can have a substantial global impact. Even from a business standpoint, process inefficiencies and energy losses represent a $200 billion opportunity loss for EIIs in incremental revenues annually.

As climate change dialogues bring up the relationship between industry competitiveness, energy efficiency, and carbon emissions, it begs the question - how do we make our industries climate-friendly?

Reducing emissions with AI and digital twins

LivNSense’s flagship digital twins platform, GreenOpsTM, uniquely addresses the energy balance by harnessing the power of AI and digital twins technology to impact decarbonisation across the process value chain with 100+ patented IPs in Process AI.

GreenOpsTM captures the real-time process data by integrating with operation technology and information technology systems and generates predictive recommendations for the operator. Its plug-and-play platform with process digital twins enables cognitive functions for a cleaner, optimised, and streamlined production process. The platform also enables green operations through its patented Energy Balance AI system, while also using physics-based AI models to improve the bottom-line of operations and reduce emissions using real-time analytics which use self-optimisation techniques.

Realising ROI within 12 months

LivNSense’s solution is a subscription-based platform, which is already deployed in North America and India markets, delivering up to 5 percent yield improvement for the petro-chemicals, chemicals and pharma industry, and GHG carbon reductions by 5 percent – which translates to saving around 70,000 trees annually. Interestingly, the ROI is realised within 12 months with measurable outcomes.

A leading aluminium smelting plant in India deployed GreenOpsTM to optimise its aluminium fluoride consumption - thereby improving its smelting pot temperature balance and production efficiency. The solution delivered 1.2 percent improvement in aluminium production due to the optimisation of energy balance and aluminium fluoride consumption in real-time.

The founding team

“I formed LivNSense with close friends and ex-colleagues – Priyanka Kumar, Ajatashatru Singh, and Rajan Bhatnagar as we all shared a common dream and passion to build a safer and sustainable world,” says Avnish Kumar, Founder and CEO, LivNSense.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Having spent more than 25 years in the engineering and IT industry that saw him working closely with IoT and AI, Avnish began scanning the manufacturing sector to look for gaps that could be addressed by IoT, especially for construction, chemical and oil and gas Industries – to make the industrial workplace safer with improved safety compliance and reduced carbon emissions.

What began as a late-night huddle in a cafe, has now expanded its product portfolio and built deep inroads into the manufacturing sector with the vision of creating sustainable factories of the future with GreenOpsTM, through Avnish’s leadership.

How the Intel Startup Program powered LivNSense’s growth journey

“Intel has been one of the most committed and trusted partners in our journey. We at LivNSense have always relied on Intel support - from technology to business acceleration, GTM, and ecosystem support,” says Avnish.

Talking about how the Intel Tech stack helped power their scale-up journey and deliver more efficiently, he says, “Intel Accelerators along with the Intel Distribution of OpenVINOTM Toolkit solved critical challenges of AI vision at the edge, reducing cycle time for an automotive customer of LivNSense by 50 percent.”

“With Intel’s support, we have launched one of the most advanced AI-Vision platforms to address the key challenges of the manufacturing industry - namely safety, sustainability and quality issues at the shop floor – impacting 10-15 percent of EBITDA,” he adds.

The Intel Startup Program: enabling startups to scale their game-changing innovations

The Intel Startup Program is Intel India’s flagship program to engage with technology startups who have an IP or innovative solutions that have the potential to create impact on customers and align with Intel's focus areas. The program is at the forefront of engaging with India’s startup ecosystem through high impact collaborations with the industry, academia and government, and runs multiple initiatives that are either vertically aligned or focused on emerging technologies.

It engages with startups that have a unique global or local value proposition to solve genuine customer problems, enabling them with domain and business expertise from the industry and mentorship from Intel.

For more details visit: https://www.intel.in/startup-program