[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at asset-light logistics startup LoadShare

Earlier this week, asset-light logistics platform ﻿Loadshare﻿ raised Series C investment of Rs 300 crore led by Tiger Global with participation from Filter Capital, 57 Stars, and previous investors CDC Group and Matrix Partners India.

The startup stated that a few prominent family offices also participated in the round since the company’s Series B round in March 2020.

LoadShare has expanded its scope of operations to now having a significant presence in quick delivery of food, grocery, dark store operations in addition to its original business lines of regional ecommerce and regional part truck load operations for enterprises.

The startup has geographically scaled up from East, tier 2/3 heavy ops to a true pan-India play across metros and upcountry. It delivers 2.5 lakh orders per day on last mile, 300+ tonnes per day in regional trucking across more than 18 states, 500+ towns.

Founded in 2017 by Raghuram Talluri, Pramod Nair, and Rakib Ahmed, who have had strong experience in supply chain and technology, LoadShare’s mission is to solve for its customers’ toughest logistics challenges using the power of small and medium logistics entrepreneurs.

If you'd like to be a part of LoadShare's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Programme Manager/Senior Business Analyst

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-3 years

In this role, the individual will lead the planning and implementation of techno-operational projects to ensure results are delivered in projects, coordinate frequently with stakeholders across different functions involving operations, sales, product, business and analytics, communicate insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Digital Marketing Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As the Senior Digital Marketing Manager, the selected candidate will take ownership of paid ads, SEM, SEO and social media campaigns optimisation, run high performance campaigns with tight controls on CAC and CPC, work with content, copy and design teams to execute digital campaigns focusing on acquisition, engagement and retention, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Recruiter/Deputy Manager - Talent Acquisition

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will take ownership of sourcing, recruiting and hiring senior professionals (both individual contributors and management hires) across a wide range of roles for the technology and business team, managing the entire hiring process from sourcing through offer acceptance and providing guidance and support to hiring managers and recruiting team members, etc.

For more information, click here.

Finance Controller

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6+ years

As the finance controller, the selected candidate will work closely with business units and actively participate in its operations and management, ensuring payments to partners are made on time and improving efficiency around billing, creating and implementing ERP to provide transparency on partner payments, periodically reviewing and improvising speed of collecting dues from clients, and more.

For more information, click here.

Dev Sec Ops Engineer 4

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 7+ years

In this development, security, and operations engineering role, the individual will collaborate with software developers, system operators, and other IT staff members to manage code releases, design tools for managing the infrastructure and programme clean and re-usable simple codes, develop codes for extensive test coverage, perform continuous deployment in a professional software engineering environment, etc.

For more information, click here.