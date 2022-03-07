[Funding roundup] Gamerji, PensionBox, Adyaway raise capital

Gamerji raises $1.1 million in Pre-Series A round

Esports gaming platform ﻿GamerJi﻿ has raised $1.1 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from Stadia Ventures, Urmin Group family office and existing investors.

Gamerji plans to use the fresh funds to enhance tournament organisation technology, build social features for the gamers, and expand to MENA and south-east Asia.

Founded in 2019 by gaming expert and serial entrepreneur Soham Thacker, GamerJi is India's leading Esports tournament platform where users can play tournaments of their favourite games, host matches, communicate, share content, and win prizes.

Gamerji is currently serving 2.3 million gamers from India and has conducted more than 29 thousand tournaments to date. Since the seed round in Dec 2020, Gamerji claims that it has increased its user base by 3X and is conducting more than 200 tournaments every day for more than 15 titles.

Soham Thacker, Founder and CEO, Gamerji, says, “Gamerji intends to be a platform of choice where gamers can showcase their skills, build their stats and grow the community. We are glad to receive constant support from Unicorn India Ventures along with our other investors”

PensionBox raises $160,000

Bengaluru-based PensionBox, digital pension app part of and 100X.VC Class 06 portfolio, has raised $160,000 from Kishore Ganji, Keynote India, Aprameya Radhakrishna, SAT Industry, and others.

Founded in 2021 by two brothers, Kuldeep Parashar and Shivam Parashar, PensionBox has developed a digital pension app that digitises pensions and empowers millions to secure their retirement with the right pension. Users can create their personalised digital pension plan within minutes to track pension savings, contribute and withdraw pension online.

With the funds raised, backed from 100X.VC, and other marquee angel investors, PensionBox plans to hire a strong team and build its product faster in the coming months to lead the way in the pension sector in India.

Adyaway gets investment from ah! Ventures

Adyaway gets undisclosed investment from ah! Ventures through its First Gear Platform. It is an ecommerce website with more than 75 spices in categories like vegan, veg, non-veg, daily spices, and gourmet salts, serving the daily kitchen needs of Indians.

It is working with over 10,000 organic farmers in Uttarakhand, Kerela, and North East for efficiency building and quality standardisation with spices as their primary segment for the next 24 months.

It plans to add 50,000 organic farmers over the next five quarters to ensure a consistent supply of quality raw harvest as we scale.

“We would like to thank ah! Ventures for understanding our vision at this stage and helping us steer in the right direction. We are excited to work with them and build the transparent Adya Value Chain for the organic spice and food market” said Keshav Kumar, Founder, Adyaway.