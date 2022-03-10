Learn how to innovate with serverless at Microsoft’s upcoming webinar

The fast-paced evolution of technology demands businesses to innovate at scale to stay ahead of the competition. Businesses are looking for tech solutions to automate, improve, and simplify app development processes. What kind of solutions can help companies develop more efficiently to accelerate to the next level of growth? How can serverless application development help? You can get answers to all of these questions and more at Microsoft’s upcoming webinar ‘Innovate at scale: Microservices on Azure’.

To be held virtually, this is a great opportunity to learn more about Azure serverless, develop more efficiently with event-driven platforms, operate at scale in the cloud and more.

The session will be conducted like a masterclass by Ashish Sahu who is a partner technology strategist at Microsoft India. In this session, he will cover how to improve your end-to-end development experience, simplify complex orchestration challenges resolution, and achieve faster solutions development.

Why should you attend?

From building and debugging locally to deploying and monitoring in the cloud, get a complete serverless application development experience.

Learn how to leverage functions for event-driven functionality (right from Visual Studio)

Set up continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) with Azure Pipelines and get intelligent and proactive insights about the performance of serverless applications in production from Azure Monitor.

Learn how to simplify complex orchestration challenges resolution

Connect other services without hard-coding integrations for faster solutions development: Learn to write only the code that truly matters to your business.

Learn how to pick a function plan that matches your business needs and deploy the same code to multiple targets.

Jointly hosted by Microsoft and YourStory, the webinar is a part of a content series that will have a mix of roundtable discussions, webinars, videos, case studies, and more. Titled ‘Innovate at scale: Microservices on Azure’, the content series will present a detailed view into how Microsoft is removing barriers to building a company with free access to technology, coaching, and support for founders in any stage of development.