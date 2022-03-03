New Mac Mini, iPads, and cheap iPhones; what we can expect from Apple's March 8 event

Apple has just announced its Spring event will be held on March 8, 2022. This is one of Apple's two major launch events, and there is a lot of speculation about what products they will be introducing.

In the last event, which was held in September and October 2021, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 range, new MacBook Pro with the M1 chip, Apple Watch 7, new AirPods, a revolutionary new iteration of the iPad Mini, and the newest model of the regular iPad.

Conspicuous from that list of items are a couple of items that have not had a considerable upgrade in a while.

The iPad Air: Apple's mid-range, light-weight iPad between the Mini and the Pro, currently costs more than either of the new iPad models announced late last year. However, the specifications on the current iPad are not as impressive, and online battery tests have also shown it to be lagging compared to some of the iPad models.

The Mac Mini: Apple's small and portable desktop CPU was last updated in November 2020 with the impressive M1 chip and increased capabilities. However, with the passage of time and the growth in technology, there has been increased demand for a 'Mac Mini Pro' among the public. Whether we get a high end version of the Mac Mini or just upgraded version with the M2 chip, there is a lot of expectation of a new Mac Mini.

Speaking of, the new M2 chip is expected in both the Mac Mini and in Apple's MacBook range of laptops this year. Whether just the chip or the entire products are revealed at the Spring event, we do expect some mention of the specifications of this new chip.

The iPhone SE 3 or 5G is strongly expected to be debuted at the event as one of the cheapest and yet one of the most capable 5G phones on the market. The SE series has seen a lot of traction within Apple's product line since the original iPhone SE was launched in 2020, and the entry-level phone is rumoured to cost around $300 putting in direct competition with a lot of mid-range phones that it should largely be better than.

Speaking of the iPhones, it is hoped that the iOS 15.4 updates will finally be released for iPhone 12 and 13, which will give the users the ability to unlock Face ID even with a mask on.

