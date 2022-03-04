Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya launches cloud kitchen Shoyu on Swiggy

Popular Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya launched his cloud kitchen brand ‘Shoyu’ with food delivery giant Swiggy. Through this exclusive partnership, Shoyu would offer pan-Asian cuisines for customers in Hyderabad through Swiggy.

Commenting on the launch of his first entrepreneurial venture, Chaitanya said, “Food is very special to my heart. I have had the opportunity to travel across the world and experience the best cuisines. Shoyu has given me the opportunity to venture into a space I am extremely passionate about. A lot of work has gone into launching this brand and I am hopeful that customers enjoy our food delivered to their doorstep through Swiggy’s vast and reliable network of delivery partners.”

Get connected to Swiggy

Shoyu would offer a wide range of pan-Asian cuisine, including dishes such as Nilgiris, Thai Curries, Dimsums, Baos, Sushi, Soups, Rice, Noodles, and many more. Moreover, the cloud kitchen claims that due attention is paid to the environmental impact as the food is packed and delivered using sustainable packaging materials. Both the food and packaging received positive reviews from celebrities and food experts after Shoyu’s soft launch a few days ago.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Speaking on the partnership, Paul Varghese, Vice President of Supply, Swiggy, said, “As Swiggy’s first association with a celebrity-led brand, we are delighted to break new ground with Chaitanya’s Shoyu, a novel concept, with a choice of delicious Asian foods offered in carefully designed and sustainable packaging. We are excited about the customer response this brand is witnessing in such a short span and proud to be associated with Shoyu that is setting new stands for cloud kitchen brands in India.”

Get connected to Swiggy

ALSO READ Foodtech unicorn Swiggy calls in bidders for delivery of groceries and more using drones

Swiggy users in Hyderabad were given special discounts and special offers by Shoyu on the Swiggy app.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is one of India’s leading on-demand delivery platforms with over 1,85,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities.

Get connected to Swiggy